Atlético de San Luis will announce Marcelo Méndez’s successor in the next few hours

The potosina directive has three possible candidates for the position, but, for the moment, the names have been reserved

Atlético de San Luis has three options to replace Marcelo Méndez on the bench, who was dismissed this morning as strategist for the rojiblanco team, and the team from Potosí hopes to name his successor in the next few hours.

Various sources pointed to ESPNDigital that, for now, they have two technical directors from Mexico and one foreigner on the radar, but for now the names have been handled with great confidentiality.

Atlético de San Luis is looking for a new coach after 21 games with Marcelo Méndez on the bench imago7

People with knowledge of the situation indicated that the names that have been around in the last hours do not appear among the options, although they are looking for technical directors with knowledge of Liga MX, but making it clear that they will not add someone who has been constantly recycled in national football.

Athletic Saint Louis is taking advantage of the FIFA Date break to make the move, but they still hope to announce in the next few hours who will be on their bench for the remainder of Clausura 2022, in the search to avoid paying for the issue of quotients, as already It happened to them at Guardians 2021.

Marcelo Méndez was removed from his position after 21 games in the Potosino team (one of them was a playoff), but in the current championship they started with three defeats and, going back to the previous championship, they went 11 consecutive games without knowing the victory.

The next commitment of Atlético de San Luis will be until February 5 when they visit América at the Azteca Stadium.