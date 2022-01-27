Astronomers discover a mysterious source of energy that emits intense bursts of radiation and behaves like no other object seen before

According to the researchers, the identified celestial body could be a phenomenon predicted only at the theoretical level, known as “ultra-long period magnetar”.

A team of astronomers from the International Radio Astronomy Research Center in Australia discovered a mysterious source of radiation that intermittently releases a powerful burst of energy three times an hour, a behavior never before seen on a celestial body.

As detailed by scientists, while mapping radio waves in the universe they were surprised to find a strange object a few 4,000 years light from the Earth, which, as it rotated, emitted an intense beam of radiation every 18 minutes for approximately one minute.

The behavior of the radiation source, the researchers explain, is similar to that of pulsars or magnetars, which emit very short energy pulses as they rotate; however, it is the first time that an object that emits longer bursts and in such a short time interval has been observed.

According to Natasha Hurley-Walker, co-author of the study, the “object appeared and disappeared over the course of a few hours during the observations, something completely unexpected. For an astronomer it was something spooky, because nothing in the sky is known to do that. Also, it’s very close to us, about 4,000 light years away, it’s in our galactic backyard.”

The team’s observations fit the description of an astrophysical phenomenon known as an “ultra-long-period magnetar.” “This is a type of neutron star that rotates slowly and whose existence has been predicted in theory, no one expected to directly detect one like this because we did not expect them to be so bright” commented the scientist.

So far, experts believe their discovery could be a neutron star or white dwarf with an ultra-strong magnetic field that “is somehow converting magnetic energy into radio waves much more efficiently than anything that has been known.” seen before,” they said of the results of their research, published Wednesday in Nature.

