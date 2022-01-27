Arturo Arribas dies in a fire, actor of series like ‘Central Hospital’ or ‘When leaving class’

ANDthe actor Arturo Arribas is dead at 55 years of age in a fire in a house in the Tetun district of Madrid. The authorities are investigating the Causes and circumstances of event.

Arturo Arribas participated in films like ‘Mutant Action‘ Directed by Lex de la Iglesia or ‘Munich ‘ (2005), by the American Steven Spielberg, among others.

But Arturo Arribas was especially recognized for his work on television series such as ‘When leaving class’, ‘Central Hospital’ and ‘Personal reasons’.

Fire and smoke ended his life

The fire in the house originated around 7:00 p.m. this Wednesday at number 22 on San Raimundo Street, in the neighborhood of Bellas Vistas. Specifically, the flames affected this building in two floors with several houses inside.

Fernando Macas, head of the Madrid City Council Fire Brigade, explained that upon arrival at the scene it looked like a fire originated on the roof and the troops were opening houses to try to locate the source of the same.

Origin of the fire

In the third of them, which was closed, the firefighters they forced the door on suspicion that the fire had started there. Once inside, it has been verified that the building was flooded with smoke, although the focus of the fire was small dimensions, approximately two square meters. However, as I specify, the fire generated a quite toxic smoke for being wiring and plastic.

Firefighters located inside the building to a 55-year-old man (Arturo Arribas) lying on the ground and had entered cardiorespiratory arrest after smoke inhalation. The toilets of the Samur-Civil Protection practiced him for more than 30 minutes unsuccessful advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers and finally they could only confirm his death.

His latest video on Instagram