Arnold Schwarzenegger surprises with a poster of a project in which he is ‘Zeus’

actor and politician arnold schwarzenegger published a poster in which it shows that it will be Zeus in a mysterious and unknown project soon, since through his social networks he released an image in which he is characterized as the god of Greek mythology.

The foregoing has generated doubts in all his fans, since until now it was not known that the actor had any new draft at the door and Arnold Schwarzenegger has not given more information about it.

However, he has participated in projects such as ‘Terminator’, in which he played Conan and gave life to John Matrix in ‘Commando’, so many people consider that this project will be very promising.

In this way, some of the actor’s fans commented, through Instagram, that the fact that Schwarzenegger is part of a production like Zeus is incredible: “This will be epic”, “I can’t wait”, “Is it a movie?”, “It looks amazing”, “Is this real?”, “It’s legendary, he never dies”, they indicated in the comments.

In the poster that he has shared, you can see the actor on Olympus surrounded by rays and lights, among which the name of the Greek god stands out; In addition to this, it has a legend that says “February 2022”.

This has generated a series of speculations on the part of the actor’s followers, since everything would seem to indicate that the poster is a commercial that will be presented on February 13 at the superbowl.

This is due to the fact that during this event there are different trailers and product commercials in a very special way, such was the case of the advertisement to encourage tourism in Australia presented at the 2018 Super Bowl called ‘Crocodile Dundee’ in which actors such as Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth participated.

Another rumor is that the actor could join the Cinematic Universe of Marvel, since in November of last year it was speculated that Arnold Schwarzenegger would begin to be part of the world of superheroes; However, the actor has not given more details about it.