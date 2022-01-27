Arnold Schwarzenegger surprised with the “Zeus” poster: what is your next project about?

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus. (Courtesy photo)

The actor arnold schwarzenegger announced that he will play Zeus in a mysterious project whose official announcement is scheduled for February this year. Is it an advertisement for the Super Bowl, the first preview of Kung Fury: The Movie or their participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

He played characters that will remain in everyone’s memory: terminator, Conanthe twin of Danny DeVitoJohn Matrix in Commando and many more. All iconic, and he wants to continue to make his mark on the industry. In this case, she made a surprise announcement and posted the poster of Zeus accompanied by the text that says “February 2022″. Is this the first poster of Kung Fury: The Moviearrival at the MCU through Thor: Love and Thunder or just a commercial for the Super Bowl on February 13?

The actor surprised with the publication of a poster on networks, and the promise of an announcement in the coming weeks. (Courtesy photo)

In November last year, schwarzenegger starred in rumors of his arrival at Marvel Studios. Although it is already confirmed Russell Crowe like Zeus to Thor: Love and Thunder Y Christian bale as the villain hattaking into account the surprises of recent years for Marvel movies and the participation of Sylvester Stallone What Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and Vol 3, everything would be possible. However, due to the quality of the poster and the actor’s gesture, it would be a film closer to the absurd comedy.

Another possibility is that it is the first approach to Kung Fury: The Moviea film that began filming less than two years ago and that would have schwarzenegger in addition to Michael Fassbender, David Hasselhoff Y Alexandra Shipp. It should be remembered that kung fury is a medium-length film released on YouTube written, directed and starring the Swedish David Sandberg, full of action and identifiable elements of the 80s. The success of this film catapulted the career of Sandberg, who was able to reunite the aforementioned stars for his feature film. In this project, the former Conan He appears in the credits as El Presidente, but if you see the poster of the original version, everything can happen:

Kung Fury poster. (Courtesy photo)

On the other hand, February 13 is the long-awaited Super bowl. For the public that loves movies and television series and platforms, it is a relevant event, since Hollywood organizes itself to present our trailers and make outstanding announcements. The arrival of a solo project by schwarzenegger It could be one of the possibilities, but everything indicates that the poster would be part of a commercial starring the actor that will come to light at said sporting event.

In the future, the former governor of California will premiere tripletsthe sequel to Twins and later on The Legend of Conan.

