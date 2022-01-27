Ariana Grande surprises fans with new video for “Just look up”

This Friday, December 10, Ariana Grande Y cudi celebrated the release of their movie “Don’t look up” with a new song “just look up”.

The pair play pop star Riley Bina and DJ Chello, respectively, in the film, which details the months before a giant comet crashes into Earth.

Grande and Cudi co-wrote the song and released it as a single at the same time as the film’s release. “She’s an amazing artist, and you know, her vocal performance is like stellar. It’s like his voice is just amazing,” Cudi gushed about his collaborator. “I’m really happy that we were able to figure it out, and it worked, man. I’m really proud of it.”

Grande and Cudi aren’t the only famous faces to appear in the star-studded Netflix film. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play “two low-level astronomers” who must embark on a “giant media tour to warn humanity of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.”

Lawrence talked about working with the two music stars on the film. “I’m a huge fan of his music and his,” she said. “It’s like, you know, like overwhelming. Because our worlds don’t normally collide.”

The Oscar winner, who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, joked: ‘I felt like a radio contest winner. He just didn’t know how to talk to her. So, you know, I did the best I could.’

Even more A-list talent rounds out the cast, including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry. The film is now in limited theaters and is coming to Netflix on Christmas Eve (December 24).

