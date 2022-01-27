Are you looking for a job? Sedena offers up to 35 thousand pesos to work as a health professional – El Financiero

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) invited health professionals, civilians and/or retired military personnel to join the institution, and offers them salaries of up to 35,572 pesos.

The job announcement was launched on January 24, and it details that the accepted workers will be hired on a temporary basis in the Children’s Rehabilitation Centers of Mazatlán, Zapopan and Apodaca.

The working day will be 42 hours per week, whether in the morning, evening, evening and/or guard shifts, which will depend on the needs of each rehabilitation center.

Interested parties must comply with the following profile:

Be Mexican (nationalized or naturalized). If you are a foreigner, have permanent residence and authorization to work in the country. Under 60 years old. Have good physical and mental health for the activities to be carried out. (People with disabilities may be hired, as long as their situation does not put their health at risk). Good presentation. Accredit the corresponding professional studies inherent to their position, profession and/or activities to be carried out. Have no criminal record. Not be dependent on any narcotic and / or narcotic. Retired military personnel or with unlimited leave attach a certified copy of the official letter that authorizes such situation.

What are the available areas?

Medical specialist

Audiology and Phoniatrics

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Pediatric Neurology

Neurophysiology

Pediatric Orthopedics

paidopsychiatry

Pediatrics

General Practitioner

Specialist Dental Surgeon

General Practice Dental Surgeon

Graduate

Nursing

Orthotics and prosthetics

Pedagogy

Chemist Pharmacist Biologist

Physical therapy and rehabilitation

Occupational Therapy

Language therapy

And the salaries?