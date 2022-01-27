Are you looking for a job? Sedena offers up to 35 thousand pesos to work as a health professional – El Financiero
The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) invited health professionals, civilians and/or retired military personnel to join the institution, and offers them salaries of up to 35,572 pesos.
The job announcement was launched on January 24, and it details that the accepted workers will be hired on a temporary basis in the Children’s Rehabilitation Centers of Mazatlán, Zapopan and Apodaca.
The working day will be 42 hours per week, whether in the morning, evening, evening and/or guard shifts, which will depend on the needs of each rehabilitation center.
Interested parties must comply with the following profile:
- Be Mexican (nationalized or naturalized).
- If you are a foreigner, have permanent residence and authorization to work in the country.
- Under 60 years old.
- Have good physical and mental health for the activities to be carried out. (People with disabilities may be hired, as long as their situation does not put their health at risk).
- Good presentation.
- Accredit the corresponding professional studies inherent to their position, profession and/or activities to be carried out.
- Have no criminal record.
- Not be dependent on any narcotic and / or narcotic.
- Retired military personnel or with unlimited leave attach a certified copy of the official letter that authorizes such situation.
What are the available areas?
Medical specialist
- Audiology and Phoniatrics
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Pediatric Neurology
- Neurophysiology
- Pediatric Orthopedics
- paidopsychiatry
- Pediatrics
General Practitioner
Specialist Dental Surgeon
General Practice Dental Surgeon
Graduate
- Nursing
- Orthotics and prosthetics
- Pedagogy
- Chemist Pharmacist Biologist
- Physical therapy and rehabilitation
- Occupational Therapy
- Language therapy
And the salaries?
- Medical specialist: 35 thousand 572 pesos per month
- General Practitioner: 22 thousand 969 pesos per month
- Specialist Dental Surgeon: 23 thousand 500 pesos monthly
- General Practice Dental Surgeon: 21 thousand pesos monthly
- Graduates: 18 thousand 359 pesos per month