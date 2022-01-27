Are we clear about what a resident doctor in Mexico is?

The term medical resident comes from the Latin “residens”, and is used to name the person who lives in a certain space, or the employee, official or student who lives in the place where he has his job or position.

50 years ago this concept was textual, resident doctors lived in the hospital even on non-working days, but the evolutionary process. The unprofitability of this situation and how unhealthy it was for some have caused this format to be transformed into the period in which the doctor in training in any of the medical specialties must dedicate most of his time and this for several years, from according to each residency program

What the Mexican Law understands by medical resident

According to Mexican law, Resident Physician is understood as: The medical professional with a title legally issued and registered with the competent authorities. Which enters a Receiving Medical Unit for Residents, to fulfill a residency.

In this sense, the resident doctor is, as his name indicates, a doctor, that is, he has a university degree and a professional license. Which are the legal basis in Mexico to practice general medicine in any health institution, public or private.

How is the resident governed?

The resident is governed by the provisions of the Federal Labor Law, where it is clarified that he will be attached to a receiving unit for residents during the duration of his training in the specialty. Thus, he occupies a provisional position within the hospital unit in accordance with his current title and ID, which are those of a general practitioner.

A residency results from the need and interest of a general practitioner to expand their professional development with knowledge. As well as skills and values ​​about a medical specialty, so that you can deepen your knowledge.

On the other hand, the resident decides which specialty he is going to pursue, thus giving up the practice of general medicine and committing himself to the chosen specialty. Developing in this way, the learning of knowledge, skills and values ​​of the specialty in the institution that it considers most appropriate for its professional development and where it can also be of greater use to patients and society.

The resident has the option to choose the specialty that interests him

The resident has the option of choosing the specialty that interests him and therefore assumes the way of working of each institution. Must recognize the obligations and duties towards the university to which each course is incorporated and also to comply with the regulations and culture of the host institution.

The resident is then both a health worker and a graduate student. On the one hand, he is a general practitioner assigned to the medical area, with activities in the service of the specialty in which he is training. It is important to mention that your immediate boss is in charge of the respective service and your employment contract ends when you finish your training.

