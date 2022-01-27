Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd having an affair? This is the truth

Angelina Jolie’s children are said to love The Weeknd and her fans of her music. Photo: Getty

Angelina Jolie is one of the most beautiful women in the world, and her love life is always international news. After her divorce from Brad Pitt and her legal battle, in which her 6 children have been involved, it seems that she could be giving herself a chance with The Weeknd, a singer known for hits like I feel it coming Y Blinding Lights.

family loves him

The actress and social leader and the singer were seen having dinner in Los Angeles and, of course, the rumors did not take long to appear. Neither has said a word about a possible romantic relationship, but according to sources cited by Us Weekly, the artists have many things in common, and also the children of the protagonist of maleficent they love the artist and are fans of the Toronto performer’s music. “The kids are cool that their mom has a connection to The Weeknd,” the source told the publication. It is also mentioned that the ex of Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez has a source of inspiration in Angelina, so much so that they do not hesitate to call her ‘their muse’. In the lyrics of his most recent release, here we go again, many find a message dedicated to Jolie, “My new girl is a movie star, whom I love and make scream like Neve Campbell. But when I make her laugh, I swear it heals my blue thoughts. Because my girl is a movie star. I promised myself I would never fall in love again, but here we go again.”

Those close to the couple point out that their bond is more professional than loving, and that the closeness between the 31-year-old singer and the 46-year-old movie star is due to the fact that the actress of Salt Y The Tourist gives you acting guidelines, because The Weeknd acts, produces and directs the idol, a new HBO series.