Apple will turn its iPhones into payment terminals

Reuters.- Apple Inc is planning a new service that will allow small businesses to accept payments directly on their iPhones without the need for any additional hardware, such as Square payment terminals, it said on Wednesday. BloombergNews.

Nowadays, merchants can accept payments on an iPhone using payment terminals connected to their iOS devices via Bluetooth, a method used by Square payment systems from Block Inc.

Block’s shares fell 3.5% to $107.01 in early trading.

The new feature turns the iPhone itself into a payment terminal and will allow merchants to accept payments by hovering a credit card or another iPhone on the back of their device, it reported Bloomberg, who quoted people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

If the iPhone maker keeps this service exclusive to its own applications or payment processing system, it would sideline Square’s services, which are widely used by small businesses to accept payments. It could also affect other POS machine manufacturers such as Verifone and Ingenico.

Apple has been working on the new feature since around 2020, according to the article, when it paid a few $100 million for Mobeewave, a Canadian startup who developed a technology for smartphones to accept payments by approximating a credit card.

The system will likely use the iPhone’s NFC chip that it currently uses for Apple Pay, according to the article, adding that the feature could be rolled out via a software update in the coming months.

The company has been beefing up its fintech services. Apple launched its own credit card with Goldman Sachs in 2019 and is reportedly working on a “buy and pay later” service.

