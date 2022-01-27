Apple Releases Exclusive Apple Watch Band and Face for Black History Month

Apple has released an exclusive black history month Apple Watch band and watch face.

Apple has decided to celebrate black history month adding different content to its services, but it has also launched a new strap and a new sphere for the Apple Watch exclusive to the celebration.

To celebrate this important part of world history, Apple has dedicated a space within its platform to announce the launch of a new strap with an exclusive and incredible design, inspired by the colors of the Pan-African flag and created by collaborators and partners in favor of black cultures.

To complement this great strap available now in the Apple Store, Apple has made available to users the new sphere unit lights.

“This dial is inspired by Afrofuturism, a philosophy that explores the African diaspora experience through science, technology and self-empowerment. The hour and minute hands emit light that reveals your position and that of others dial elements to express the idea of ​​visibility and invisibility.Available in red and green or black and white, this dial can also be personalized with hour markers and, if you choose the circular version, with up to four corner complications. “

More Black History Month at Apple

In addition, throughout the month users will be able to access news within the most important applications of the company. This is what Apple announces from its site.

Apple Music

Special episodes of “The Message” on Apple Music 1 will feature in-depth conversations between Apple Music’s Hip-Hop and R&B Editor-in-Chief Ebro Darden and guests. The radio episodes will contextualize contemporary issues surrounding Black health and wellness, highlighting the historical perspective, achievements, and contributions Black people have made to culture.

Apple Music TV will also have full-day music video takeovers inspired by the campaign.

AppleFitness+

To support users on their health and wellness journey, Fitness+ will feature new workouts that pay tribute to Black History Month, including playlists dedicated to celebrating Black artists, as well as two new meditations led by Black History trainers. Fitness+ Christian Howard and JoAnna Hardy, focusing on the themes of gratitude and awareness.

Throughout the month, users will also have the opportunity to take part in the Unity Challenge and win a limited edition prize by closing their Move ring seven days in a row.

On February 7, Fitness+ will also launch a new episode of Time to Walk, an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch, featuring activist Ayọ Tometi, one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Apple Podcasts

On Apple Podcasts, listeners can browse a vast catalog of shows from Black creators and about Black history, health, wellness and culture.

app store

The App Store is highlighting a full range of apps that enable Black health and wellness in all areas of life, from financial to physical and mental wellness. Apple’s global editorial team will present inspiring stories about apps, developers and influential voices empowering safe environments for Black communities.

There will be other content on Apple Books and Apple TV such as books and stories relevant to the celebration. Apple Maps and Apple News will also offer detailed and historical information of the most important places and properties on the commemoration of Black History and its characters.

In addition, Apple has already added the new February physical activity challenge with exclusive prizes when you perform physical activity. also just officially launch the version of iOS 15.3 and all its news.

