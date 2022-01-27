Apple paid $100,000 to student who hacked into Mac camera

Halftime

Mexico City / 26.01.2022 00:11:11





Ryan Pickren, a student of cyber security discovered a vulnerability in the cameras of the iPhone Y Mac, for what Apple paid him, this according to rewards program to find fault with devices of the company.

According to Pickren, this vulnerability webcam was related to a series of problems of iCloud Y Safari, the same as Manzana already patched with one security update.

Take advantage of failures

The student stated that a hacker could take advantage of the exploit to have access to all web-based accounts, including login credentials. iCloud Y PayPal, as well as the possibility of activate the microphone, the camera Y share screen.

rewards program

Up to now Manzana has not commented on whether or not the error was exploited by some Hacker. But, beyond that, what is known is that he paid 100, 500 dollars to Ryan Pickren.

Previously, Pickren has already reported other bugs to Manzana, in fact the student He has a site where he has recounted various details about your new discovery that has saved Mac users from a very dangerous attack.

