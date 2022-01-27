Apple Maps pixelates Tim Cook’s house after the CEO was chased by a stalker

Image : Apple Maps

Apple Maps, Apple’s mapping application, has erected a huge wall of pixels to cover Tim Cook’s house in Palo Alto.

The four-bedroom house has been censored with pixelation quite evident within Look Around, a street-level photo service similar to Google Street View, but built into the Apple app. Google Maps has also redacted Cook’s house with a blur effect.

According Cult of Mac, the decision could be related to an ongoing lawsuit against an alleged stalker of the Apple CEO. Julia Lee Choi, who calls herself Julia Lee Cook on Twitter, claims to be Tim Cook’s wife, and has been to his house at least twice to try to meet him.

According to Apple’s lawyers, Choi is obsessed with Cook and has been harassing him since October 2020. The woman alleges that the Apple CEO is not gay, as he openly says, but the father of her twins. It also ensures that the twins have died.

Court documents reveal that the woman sent nearly 200 emails to the manager between October and November 2020. One of them included a photo of an ammunition cartridge. In one message, the woman wrote: “I warned you and told you to stop trying to kill me. You made me buy this instead of going for Christmas. I will NEVER forgive-forget you.”

According MercuryNews, a judge has approved a restraining order against Choi and has set a hearing on the case for March 29.

If you also want to censor your home on Apple Maps or Google Maps, you can send a request to either company. Is page explains the process for the case of Apple and This other for the case of Google.