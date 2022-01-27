Apple challenges us to squeeze the macro camera of our iPhone 13 Pro

Apple has launched a proposal to everyone who has an iPhone 13 Pro or an iPhone 13 Pro Mac: a macro photography challenge with which the company challenges us to “portray those little things from day to day in a big way”. The company is already accepting photos from anyone who dares to participate in the challenge with a deadline of February 16.

Focus 2 cm away, shoot and share

Participating in the challenge is simple: just use the macro mode of your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max to take and post a photo using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge on Instagram or Twitter. Apple will monitor those labels on both social networks to choose the winners.

If you do not want to use any social network, Apple has made available to us the email shotoniphone@apple.com so that we can also send there the macro photos that we take in total privacy. In this case you will have to name the file with the format ‘name_surname_macro_iPhonemodel’, and in the subject of the email put ‘Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission’.

A jury of ten experts will select the best photographs among all the participants. Those selected will be able to exhibit their photographs in the official Apple digital spaces and in the Apple Store, or even in photography exhibitions organized by the company.

You dare? You can do this if you are over 18 years old and do not work at Apple or are a direct family member of an employee. Who knows, maybe that macro photo you come up with in a moment of boredom could end up on one of those huge Apple Store billboards that millions of people visit every month. And you have many examples.