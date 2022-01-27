Another solo Bitcoin miner solved a valid block, earning a reward of over $220,000

Another Bitcoin (BTC) miner from the Solo CK mining pool has solo mined a new block on the Bitcoin blockchain, resulting in a reward of 6.25 BTC (over $220,000 at current prices). The event took place on Monday with a block height of 720,175.

Solo mining is the attempt to validate blocks by a single miner, without joining forces with other miners in a mining pool, and running a full blockchain node. Without significant hashing capacity, the odds of validating a block tend to be extremely unlikely.

To increase these odds and avoid the costs associated with solo mining, miners often gather in groups to pool their hash power, increasing the chances of validating a block and ultimately sharing the loot if they succeed. .

According a recent tweet from the CKPool admin, Con Kolivas, this solo miner had a hash power of about 86 terahashes per second. Hashing power determines the computational speed at which a computer can perform the cryptographic functions necessary to mine cryptocurrencies and validate a block for proof-of-work blockchains like Bitcoin.

Congratulations to another miner with approximately 86TH solving a solo block on https://t.co/UWgBvLkDqc ! There are a lot more miners now on the solo pool and if enough people are mining solo, someone will eventually be the lucky one as here. https://t.co/Hqte2achR4 pic.twitter.com/0ZT635LicD — Dr. Con Kolivas (@ckpooldev) January 24, 2022

The miner in question had less hash power than a single S9 mining machine; a relatively small amount of computational power, making this a very unlikely event.

Even more notable is the fact that just two weeks ago, another solo miner from the Solo CK mining pool also completed a similar task successfully resolving a valid block. “To say that this is very rare is an understatement,” Bitcoin council member Hass McCook then told Cointelegraph.

Despite its name, CKPool is not a normal mining pool, it is a service that allows solo mining without having to deal with the costs and problems of running a full Bitcoin node.

