Announced The Cleaner, a game inspired by John Wick and Hotline Miami

If you have ever wanted to feel like Keanu Reeves in the saga John WickGet your best suit ready and get comfortable. This week we have heard the announcement of The Cleaner, a video game that Dystopia Corp has been working on for the past 3 and a half years. Also influenced by video games of the style of Hotline Miami or SuperHotThis project is presented as a “fast and intense FPS” where we will embody a cleaner. As you can imagine, we are not exactly going to clean the dust. We leave you with its progress where two of its game modes are shown:

And what exactly is a cleaner? Well, it’s not one of those intelligent robotic vacuum cleaners, really. As Dystopia Corp reveals in its press release, a cleaner is more of a killing machine that has been trained to kill and has the ability to slow down time… and thus skew the lives of everything that is put in front of him. The surprise here is that the time slow does not affect the user, so the player “can move and interact with their environment at a normal rate”.

the thickness of The Cleaner is based on one goal: to kill the person behind the world’s largest child trafficking network. But, although that is the purpose of the story, the truth is that Dystopia Corp maintains that your project bets more on gameplay, in mechanics and, why not say it, making smoke come out of our guns until we feel comfortable. As in the photo that we leave you below:

“The Cleaner focuses mainly on the game without a boring clich story”, they indicate in the press release. Described as a project die n retry, the approach of the title is that we start the game and unleash the action, without cut scenes that break our rhythm. Think fast, kill and die are the three pillars of its gameplay: “One bullet is enough to kill you, so use your power to slow down time to kill your enemies.”

In addition, recharging is a thing of the past: in The Cleaner we will borrow the weapons of our enemies… and continue to fight our way. The game is currently at 99% state, so probably soon we can know its release date for PC. Meanwhile, we leave you with your Steam page.