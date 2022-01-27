Anne Hathaway wears one of the trends of 2021: a rose gold blazer

Anne Hathaway has started the year on the right foot, because has premiered Recently his film Locked Down, of which he has spoken about the challenges involved in making a production in times like these, a story with which many of us could even feel connected. This and many other topics were mentioned by the actress In an interviewin which we did not lose sight her blazer in rose gold: one of the 2021 trends.

Yes, the protagonist of Locked Down, Anne Hathaway impressed us (again) in your interview via Zoom for Late Night with Seth Meyers where he spoke in detail about his film Locked Downas well as singular topics, such as was filmed in 18 days. Let’s remember that in these times, events in the distance, although they are frequent, do not allow us to have a great close-up of the looks we wear, that’s why Anne Hathaway she limited herself to wearing a discreet makeup, an elegant hairstyle and giving a twist to the blazer to get rid of the boring.

The blazer that Anne Hathaway has worn to talk about Locked Down

Is it possible to shine with a blazer? Yes, if you wear it like Anne Hathaway. The actress successfully accomplished this by wearing a slightly oversized blazer designed by Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana. This was made with a shiny fabric in a rose gold tonewith white details on the neck, pockets and buttons, in order to give the garment a more stylish look, one that did not lose its charm throughout the interview.

In order to give us a clear idea of how would you wear this blazerthe Italian brand showed us photos of what the look looks like, now in combination with your dress pants What is it of the same material and color that of the coat.

This is the outfit (in color) that the most elegant women will not lose sight of in 2021 Courtesy of the brand

How do you wear a blazer like the one Anne Hathaway has worn?

Let us remember that the blazer It is normally a piece that is identified as one of the must-have elements to achieve an unmissable working girl look, but from time to time, certain combinations with it have surprised us, it is enough to remember Bianca Jagger with a white blazer as part of her bridal look or the oversize blazer that Julia Roberts wore when she won her Oscar. The blazer is much more than a simple jacket in our wardrobe when we really want it that way, it is only necessary to know what is the turn we want to give it, and bring it to life.