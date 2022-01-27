Anne Hathaway changes her look and is now platinum blonde

It is not strange that actresses change their look overnight. But if we talk about Anne Hathaway, even more so. There is no season that does not surprise us with a new image with which it is difficult even to recognize it. We have seen her with a pixie in The Miserableswith bangs on The Devil Wears Prada and now he’s back to leaving us open-mouthed with platinum blonde hair saying goodbye to chestnut.

This change, like any of the previous ones, is by script requirementssince the actress is currently shooting Eileen in New Jersey. And we found her on set unrecognizable with her new hair color.

Anne Hathaway with her new platinum blonde hair on the set of the movie “Eileen”.GTres Online.

how to wear platinum blonde

If you want to bet on a platinum blonde hair color like Anne Hathaway, it has the advantage that it greatly enhances the features and gives the face a more rocker air. In the case of the actress, it is a discoloration in vanilla tones but without relief. Of course, if you want to go to the most radical blonde and withstand bleaching well, as Anne Hathaway proposes, it is convenient that your hair is normal to thick because if you have it very fine, you can damage it excessively.

What is clear is that the platinum blonde is not that he returns with the actress, it is that he has never died. And he becomes a iconic color. Yes, as he assures us Angela NavarroKeep in mind that if you want platinum blonde hair, you will never be able to get it from a natural black or dark brown. “The ideal is to start, at least, from a base light brown hair, and always using products that provide us with maximum cosmeticity,” says the expert. And it is that now there are many products that hydrate and maintain the platinum blonde that they incorporate pro-keratinwhich repairs and provides the protein lost in the bleaching process”.

Who does platinum blonde favor?

the platinum blonde favors light skin and hair capable of withstanding bleaching, especially if your hair does not exceed your shoulders in length. And as for the haircuts that best fit this trendy hair color, they range from bobs to short hair, with straight or parted bangs. But the long hairfor a practical matter, are more difficult to maintain flawless with this shade.

It may interest you