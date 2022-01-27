Anne Hathaway: 20 years as a ‘princess’

Either they hate her or they love her. There is no middle ground. Around her well-known figure, gray opinions no longer draw for decades. Nor free praise. Because being born with absolute talent for acting, as for writing or singing, means exercising a gift that also carries a whip. “And the whip is only for self-flagellation”, as he well specified Truman Capote. On a personal level, of course, but also for society. With that terrible external critical eye that is uncontrollable. More in a country, like the United States, in which the ambitious and rednecks multiply. Because there are not a few times that the hard-working and demanding Anne Hathaway has been in the spotlight. Well because of her status as a New York intellectual, she trained at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University; or because of her exquisite training in the world of the arts: she is an accomplished dancer, who also studied at the Broadway Dance Center and, as first soprano, in 1998 she had the privilege of offering two concerts at Carnegie Hall. An incipient career that would have taken her to stages around the world if the successful one had not crossed paths in her life. surprise princess.

His first big leading role told the story of a young American student, Mia Thermopolis, who unexpectedly discovered that she was actually the crown princess of the small European kingdom of Genovia. A film whose plot, it must be said, was easier than an episode of The Serranos or Afterclass, but that penetrated very much among the public at the beginning of the new millennium. And most importantly: she made her a star.

In addition to the months after the premiere of said film, which (by the way) linked him forever to the wonderful Julie Andrews (his grandmother and queen Clarisse Renaldi in fiction), there has been another incontestable moment in her career that has raised her to the heavens. This was when she won absolutely everything – the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the SAG award for Best Supporting Actress – for her performance in The Miserables. Fifteen minutes of musical, three of them inserted in a formidable, portentous and hypnotic performance by I dreamed a dream, they were enough for him to star in one of the best scenes in the history of cinema, according to experts. the character of FantineIn addition to giving her international glory, it consecrated her as the exceptional actress she is today. A woman who prefers the cafes and theaters of Broadway to all that nonsense that reigns in Beverly Hills.