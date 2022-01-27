Android apps, Notepad and Media Player redesigned and taskbar improvements

Microsoft has announced through its official blog that next month they plan to release a public preview of Android applications in Windows 11, changes to the taskbar, in addition to redesigns in the Notepad and Media Player apps.

In this first big update of the operating system we will be able to see the modifications in the taskbar that will include the function of mute and unmute, as well as displaying a clock on secondary monitors, pending items since the launch of Windows 11 along with drag and drop options.

In these changes we will also see the arrival of a weather widget on the taskbaralong with the redesign of Notepad and Media Player with dark modes and changes in their appearances to more closely resemble the design style of Windows 11.

These changes will come first in public beta format which will be available next monthwhere the most interesting thing is the arrival of Android apps to the system, something that the testers registered in the Beta channel were able to review a couple of months ago and that they find linked to the Amazon store.

Windows 11 in numbers so far

The report also mentions that the operating system (combining the figures for Windows 10 and 11) runs on 1.4 billion devices every month and that the PC market has seen growth stemming from the pandemic.

Also since the start of the pandemic, the company has found that 70% more people have streamed content of Hulu, Netflix and YouTube on Windows, while monthly gaming minutes increased more than 35%.

Finally, Microsoft announces that the offer of Windows 11 has entered its final phase of availabilitywhich means that the new version of the operating system has been offered to almost all devices eligible for the free update, a goal that was originally planned for mid-2022.