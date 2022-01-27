André Ventura, the extreme right to the Portuguese

This content was published on 27 January 2022 – 15:53

Lisbon, Jan 27 (EFE).- “Everyone wants to be enemies of me.” André Ventura, a former sports commentator, deeply religious and educated in the conservative party, fights to consolidate Chega, the extreme right that has put an end to the Portuguese “exception”.

“We have almost a dispute to see who is Chega’s greatest enemy,” Ventura proclaimed at a rally in Beja, in Alentejo, a land of fields where immigrant labor is concentrated that works on the Portuguese large estates.

A former communist stronghold, the area is now a granary for the extreme right. The case illustrates the rise of Ventura, who fishes in the troubled waters of social discontent using the old formula of the European extreme right: populism and provocation.

AN ANTISYSTEM PRODUCT OF THE SYSTEM

Born 39 years ago in Algueirão, on the outskirts of Lisbon, he was baptized by his own decision at the age of 14 and at 17 he considered becoming a priest, but ended up studying law.

He was a university professor, was a member of the social democratic PSD (centre-right) and acquired a certain fame as a sports commentator, always on the side of Benfica, the most popular team in Portugal.

Frustrated by his failed candidacy with the PSD in the municipal elections of 2017, he launched Chega in 2019 and ended the “exception” that kept Portugal without representation from the extreme right.

The party premiered with 67,000 votes -one seat- and two years later, in the municipal elections, it exceeded 200,000 votes.

In between, a bold move. Ventura faced Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the most popular and highly valued politician in Portugal, in the presidential elections of January 2021. He had no chance, but he scored half a million ballots.

Contrary to euthanasia and abortion — “I would never condemn a woman who aborts,” he clarifies –, he endorses the Salazarist motto “God, Country, Family and Work,” although he denies being nostalgic for the dictatorship.

It bothers him that they frame him in the “extreme right” and local media have baptized him as “an anti-system created by the system.”

An “anti-system” who has received the blessings of the European extreme right, from Marine Le Pen to Matteo Salvini, and who boasts of his relationship with Vox.

WANTS TO BE A MINISTER

Now he is fighting to place Chega as the third political force and the polls give him a chance, with a vote projection of between 5 and 7%, a qualitative leap.

In a scenario of a technical tie between Socialists and PSD for Sunday’s legislative elections, the accounts do not close on the right without Chega. And Ventura’s support is priceless: he wants to be a minister.

He argues that the agreement that PSD and Chega maintain in the Azores –with the extreme right outside the government– is not the model and demands a portfolio.

“Perhaps Justice is the one most linked to my training and I think it is also where I have the clearest ideas,” he said in a recent interview.

His training in law does not prevent him from launching unconstitutional proposals, such as confining the gypsies or limiting the entry of immigrants from Islamic countries.

In his first year in Parliament, he provoked an unusual climate of tension that culminated when he called for the deportation of a left-wing deputy from Guinea Bissau.

END OF THE PORTUGUESE EXCEPTION

“In Portugal there is no red belt around Chega. If it is necessary to agree to form a government, it will be agreed,” analyst António Costa Pinto predicts.

If Chega grows, “it can alter the traditional logic of the Portuguese party system,” André Azvedo, a professor at the Catholic University of Lisbon, warns Efe.

In a country of consensus, without migration crises or major social conflicts, how does the extreme right make its way?

There are many factors. The erosion of the traditional parties, the shift to the center of the PSD, a conservative benchmark in Portugal, and the distrust of the voters in the system.

“When a radical right-wing party is created with often populist rhetoric, dissatisfaction with the political system explodes,” Azevedo continues.

In his speeches, Ventura uses a messianic tone, launches anti-corruption slogans and proclaims that “the system is going to shake.”

“It focuses on a more populist right-wing agenda and an anti-system discourse that until now Portugal did not have on the right,” says the analyst.

And he has charisma. “He is a good communicator; therefore, he is also a political leader who manages to take advantage of that growth potential. He has a lot of media space. Almost constantly involved in media controversies, a lot of time on television,” Azevedo maintains.

“We are under fire from all sides,” Ventura boasts during the campaign. “We are like those boxers that the more they carry, the stronger they are. We are a kind of Rocky Balboa of the 21st century.”

Sylvester Stallone catapulted to fame with the movie of this second-rate boxer who was fighting to be champion.

The polls will tell if Ventura achieves his dream of being a minister. EFE

