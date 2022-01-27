And with you… the penis

Today, talking about women, the female body and the right to decide covers so many news headlines that it seems like the least opportune time to reconnect with an old friend: the penis. However, Hollywood has decided that this is the right time to end the taboo of male frontal nudity.

if you’ve been watching euphoria, it is certain that such a situation has already become apparent. But it is not only happening there, the aforementioned also came out to say hello in series like And Just Like That, The White Lotus Y Watchmen. While in the cinema it has been seen in films like Red Rocket, Pleasure, Patrick’s, The Power of the Dog, the alley of lost souls and even in Don’t Look Up.

Although it is not the first time that an uncovering like this has happened, the difference is the frequency with which male genitalia are appearing on screen. Before, they were isolated cases that, precisely because of the distance between one and the other, became memorable and were considered disruptive. The first male nude recorded in the cinema dates back to 1911, in the Italian film L’Inferno.

In contemporary Hollywood we can still remember cases like those of Richard Gere in American GigoloHarvey Keitel in pianoMark Wahlberg in boogie nightsEdward Norton in American History XMichael Fassbender in shameand honorable mentions like Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Bacon or even Ben Affleck.

One of the most talked about male frontal nudes in recent history was the one seen in the movie Rome, by director Alfonso Cuarón, by actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero. And although nudity is not new to national cinema either (Cuarón had already used this resource in And Your Mother Too), there is a generation of Mexican directors who now approach it naturally, such as Amat Escalante and Carlos Reygadas.

The media are already beginning to report on this trend in film and television, but perhaps what they have failed to notice is who is undressing, that is, what kind of man is it that has been allowed to show his penis. A quick take on characters who have done it recently indicates that only “bad guys” can do it.

What all of these characters have in common are questionable motivations and values. Something that, subjectively, justifies their nudity on screen: they are characters who defy the rules and traditional thinking and who would not ask permission to get naked, they just do it and that’s it. But there’s a fine line between defying convention and being the bad guy, and this is where writers and directors need to be careful when choosing which characters get naked, lest they re-stigmatize the penis when it’s barely been given a chance to lean out for air.

In art history, the Greeks associated small, flaccid penises with moderation, one of the virtues of the masculine ideal; something worthy of gods, heroes and athletes. While large penises were only used to represent men and grotesque figures, prey to lust and madness. In the 16th century, Pope Pius IV ordered to cover the nudes painted by Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel. And still in 2016, the Prime Minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi, ordered to cover the statues in the Museum of Rome for the visit of the President of Iran.

Now think about it. No leading character who is considered the “good” in history has had a frontal nude recently. The hero remains unpolluted, and virtue apparently has no penis. Does that mean that the penis is bad? Let’s just remember when intimate images of actor Chris Evans were leaked 2 years ago and his fans reacted offended, almost as if Captain America was forbidden to have a penis in real life.

According to Peter Lehman, professor of film at the University of Arizona and author of the book Running Scared: Masculinity and the Representation of the Male Body, the fixation with the size of the penis is directly linked to toxic masculinities. He also explains that film and television censorship was only relaxed in 1968 with reforms to the Motion Picture Association’s ratings system, so male frontal nudity began to be allowed in certain contexts.

These regulations still control what is shown in movie theaters, where it is allowed to show penises in non-sexual situations, and when they are sexual, there must be distance between the bodies. But this system does not control what is shown on pay television, which is why there has always been more male nudity on services like HBO (where a series like Oz was very successful) and now on Netflix.

Although some directors have expressed that showing male nudes serves as a counterweight, since showing more female nudes had been normalized, I’m not sure what the result will be because it also seems to me a form of masculine reaffirmation. But of course, not all men will feel the same. Some parents said they felt uncomfortable when they saw Rome with his children and, without warning, a penis appeared in all its glory.

Here it is worth noting that even in heterosexual pornography, penises are shown but the faces of their owners are rarely shown because this is known to embarrass many viewers. It’s all about letting them live out the fantasy of being the lead and not making them feel like they’re enjoying the pleasure of other naked men. The macho culture sometimes even forces us to dissociate ourselves from our bodies.

The screen appearance of our old friend the penis was long overdue and I say he deserves a warm welcome. I’m not sure how Mexican society is going to take it, I just know that times have changed and that young people already think differently. Although, if we really want to get something positive out of a trend that could be frivolous and temporary, there is still a long way to go. Penises -as well as the men who wear them- are diverse and tell very different stories.

BRIEF

The fourth season of The Sinner It finally arrives on Netflix and it is a good reason for a marathon. A detective story that remains interesting, although it continues to go deep into the darkness of its characters. Available from January 26.

HBO Max bets on Mexican talent with Bunker, an action and comedy series starring Bruno Bichir, Miguel Rodarte and Paulette Hernández. From January 27.

Don’t tell them! You can already see in cinemas the alley of lost souls, the new film by Guillermo Del Toro, and judge for yourselves. Starting January 27.