And the Ferrari? Tuca Ferretti was traveling on a ride in the garbage truck

When I was in tigers, Ricardo Ferretti he never wanted to be recorded or photographed next to his luxury vehicles, but it was inevitable that his ferrari was known to many people.

What few know is that when Tuca got tired of driving, he left his ‘kept’ cars at home, including his Ferrari, and went on a ‘ride’ to a well-known shopping mall located in San Pedro Garza Garcia, in Nuevo Leon.

Tuca was leaving in the garbage truck! That was assured to Jorge ‘el Burro’ Van Rankin, in an interview where he pointed out that they no longer had to travel by train to see the National Team, but by plane with all the luxuries.

“Why can’t we ride the train? I hitchhike the garbage truck.”

“In Monterrey, people know, I had to leave my house to Plaza Fiesta San Agustín and I no longer wanted to drive, and I would get on the door of the garbage truck and they would take me, in police cars,” Tuca said.

It was then that the Burró exclaimed “And his ferrariote standing there!”thus unleashing the laughter of the Brazilian helmsman.

So too, both they recalled the time Tuca was furious when his Ferrari was hitas a truck backed up and practically went up on his hood.

“I park behind a truck, the man backs up and you see the rear of the car going up, I said ‘he’s going to crush me’… as one is a public figure, something that everyone would do, I should not do it “, he commented.

