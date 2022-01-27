An out-of-control SpaceX rocket will crash into the Moon

The remains of the four-tonne rocket maintain a collision course with the Moon, which they would impact in March 2022.

In February 2015, a falcon 9 rocket owned aerospace company SpaceX launched the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR), a climate-monitoring satellite owned by the National Bureau of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Although the launch was a success and DSCOVR is now operating normally, one of the two stages of the Falcon 9 tasked with putting the satellite into orbit has followed a “chaotic path” ever since, which has kept it wandering through space without definite direction.

Seven years later, the second stage of the Falcon 9 made up of a Merlin1D engine and four tons of metal headed for the moon and if it maintains its current trajectory, everything indicates that it will impact our natural satellite at a speed of 2.58 kilometers per second in early March 2022.

According Bill Grayindependent researcher and creator of software for monitoring near-Earth objects, at this time the remains of the Falcon 9 are kept in collision path with a region near the lunar equator and the impact would take place on March 4.

In the event of crashing into the lunar surface, the Falcon 9 second stage would cause a shallow crater of up to 20 meters wide and 20 in diameter; however, neither the time of the collision nor the impact site would be visible from Earth, because it will take place on the far side of the Moon and the first week of March coincides with the new moon.

The event would also be a unique opportunity to observe the behavior of the lunar surface and analyze what lies below the regolith for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA and the orbiter Chandrayaan-2 of the Indian Space Research Agency, because both probes remain orbiting our natural satellite.

