An NFT project for Minecraft turned out to be a millionaire scam

With NFTs occupying an increasingly prominent place in various fields, controversy is the order of the day. This time it has been the users of Blockverse, an NFT game based on Minecraft that seems to have been nothing more than a millionaire scam.

Blockverse was born as a project aimed at creating a video game under the modality play-to-earn (i.e. playing for profit) over Minecraft. This generated immediate interest among the public, but the story took an unwelcome turn. Just two days after they released a collection of 10,000 NFTs, which sold out in just 8 minutes, the developers of the game disappeared with the money of the buyers.

the server of Blockverse on Discord was closed, and the same happened with the official website. As published NFT Ethics on Twitter, the creators of this initiative not only pocketed the equivalent of 500 ETH —something like $1.3 million, according to the current price of Ethereum—, but also an extra 792 ETH ($2 million, approximately) in “secondary sales” .

The accusations that it was all part of a rug pull did not take long to appear, especially when considering that the developers of Blockverse they remained anonymous the entire time. NFTs with characters based on Minecraft They are still listed on OpenSea, but on social media user complaints are becoming more visible.

