AMLO claims invasion of his “little privacy” every time he goes out to exercise

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador denounced a invasion to its privacy after media follow him every time he leaves the National Palace to go to the baseball field where do you do exercise which is carried out on medical recommendation.

The president denounces that, in recent days, he experiences an “invasion of his little, little privacy”, every time he leaves the National Palace to go to the field where he exercises. “They went up to a bank building and from there they were taking me” More at: https://t.co/hR7rJHVtdS pic.twitter.com/SZOJyKhx0E – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) January 27, 2022

In the morning conference held this Thursday, Lopez Obrador He pointed out that many media outlets “do go overboard” in following him everywhere.

Yesterday I went for a walk, because the doctors recommended me, and there they are going to take pictures of me, and they carry cameras, an invasion, to my little, little, privacy, since I started going because the doctors recommended that I walk 20, 30 minutes , let me get stronger”, he said.

“There in the field where I am going, they went up to a building, a bank and from there they were taking it and it was with these conventional telephones, but yesterday since I left I have been going for an hour, I go and return, but they were already cameras, and you have to put up with it, right? You have to respect it, but they do happen,” he said.

“And if it was a report on the recovery of health, or if they are seeing how I am progressing to get ahead, but no, it is the image already, I am dragging my feet, collapsing, and the doctors told me that I am 100”, he pointed out .

This week, various media have viralized images of the president Lopez Obrador going to exercise baseball fieldhe of the Mexico Citywhich intensified as a result of his second contagion by COVID-19.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital