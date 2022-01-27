Amazon has a clause in case a zombie apocalypse occurs

amazon and its Amazon Web Services (AWS) terms of services became viral because, on social networks, they shared that there is a clause in which Jeff Bezos’ company protects itself in the event of a zombie apocalypse.

The above can be found in the Amazon section lumber yard, which is a video game engine that allows you to create or store 3D games; however, in the terms of use, clause 42.10, they indicate that they cannot be “used with critical systems for life or safety”.

In this way they detail that this technology cannot be used “for medical equipment, automated transport systems or autonomous vehicles or in aircraft or air traffic control, nuclear facilities, manned spacecraft or military use in relation to live combat.”

Although it doesn’t seem extraordinary so far, later on the clause states that it will be possible to use Amazon Lumberyard on any of the above equipment in the event that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirm that there is zombies.

“However, this restriction shall not apply in the event of the occurrence (with certification from the United States Centers for Disease Control or successor agency) of a generalized viral infection transmitted through bites or fluid contact. bodily forces that cause human corpses to revive and try to consume human flesh life, blood, brain or nervous tissue and is likely to lead to the downfall of organized civilization”, it can be read.

The clause exists since 2016 and continues in the terms of 2022, which has caused surprise among Internet users, who wonder if Amazon is really prepared for a zombie apocalypse and if we all should be ready.

Van Halen clauses could explain it

Although it is surprising that amazon has a clause in case of a zombie apocalypse, this could not be real, since in some contracts there are clauses called Van Halen.

This is done because the rock group ‘Van Halen’ It was famous for incorporating a very peculiar clause, which they called M&M’s, since they asked for a bowl with these chocolates at each concert in their backstage; however, there were to be no brown candies.

If they found a brown M&M, they could cancel the contract and their performance, so everyone had to read well to give the band what it needed.

Thus, following this example, some people when making the contract add some unreal, fanciful or comic clause to make sure that each part of the document is read carefully and carefully, since otherwise they will not notice this type of clause, such as the Amazon zombie apocalypse.