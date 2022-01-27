Álvaro Jiménez, Real Madrid youth squad, in the sights of the Eagles

The Spaniard is a partner of Iván Alejo, who also aroused Azulcrema’s interest, and for this reason they would have already started negotiations, with Jiménez being the one who most convinces them.

Apparently in the Águilas del América they have not finished their winter signings, and it is that the Coapa team had another promise of European football on the radar, Álvaro Jiménez, who is a Spanish winger who currently plays for Cádizand it seemed that it could be the last piece of Santiago Solari’s team to join Liga MX this season, where the azulcremas have already added two dates without knowing the victory, but this was complicated because they would have already added their 10 foreigners with the arrival of Juan Otero.

According to the Récord newspaper, as well as TUDN, it became known that the Americanists were interested in the Real Madrid youth squad, who was detected after targeting his friend and partner, Iván Alejobecause both have made a great dumbbell when they have had the opportunity to coincide, with whom they would have already had contact with the Iberian team to find out the situation of both players, but apparently they were not as convincing as Otero, who arrives in Coapa with a negative record of cards and goals.

But according to these media, the rising star of Real Madrid was the one who would have generated the most interest for Santiago Baños and companyso that they would have already made an offer to the 26-year-old attackerwho would not have disliked the idea of ​​migrating to Mexican soccer because his main objective is to add playing minutes, so his situation with the American squad was expected to be prolific, but they surprised with the signing of the former Santos Laguna player , who did not like the azulcremas fans.

The signing of Jiménez was expected to be more productive, since he is being practically erased from the Cádiz team, since the Spanish soccer player has not seen activity since last year and is desperate for this drought of minutes to end as soon as possible, for this reason he was anxious to leave the European team to add games, being an attractive scenario that would be under the orders of the Argentine helmsman, Santiago Solari, whom he already had when he met the meringues, but it is unknown what could happen.