Already streaming, Hugh Jackman’s most criticized movie in years – CINEMABLEND

Starting today you can enjoy on Disney+ one of the Hugh Jackman films that has generated the most debate in recent years. Reminiscencereleased in theaters on August 27, 2021, came with a wave of bad reviews to the big screen, something that was reflected in the box office.

The film only grossed 2 million in its first weekend in theaters in the United States, giving it the dubious honor of having one of the worst openings in cinema history. As time went on, the figure increased until it reached 15 million dollars worldwide. Keep in mind that it was released in the middle of a pandemic and that, since 2020, box office data is very low. With a dangerous health situation, the public makes a great effort to go to a movie theater and, probably, the bad reviews did not help to attract viewers.

With great ideas in its premise, Reminiscence fails to run it. Ctells the story of Nicolas Bannister, the owner of a business by which anyone can relive the memory they want. One day Mae enters, a woman with the simple mission of remembering where she has left her keys. This anecdotal encounter turns into a passionate romance. When Mae disappears for no apparent reason, Nicolas will go to any lengths to find her.

It is written and directed by Lisa Joy, creator of Westworld. The filmmaker has proven to be full of ideas, but she doesn’t always make them work. While the HBO science fiction series manages to create a fascinating world, in her first feature film as a director she forgets that it is not enough for the premise to be powerful, you have to know how to develop it and that is her main problem here.

“It has imagination to spare, but it doesn’t deliver the precious memories it promises,” writes Anna Smith in time out. As does Alison Willmore of nyc magazine. “A film full of promising concepts that it fails to explore because it is devoted to a romantic mystery that is never very romantic or very mysterious”summarizes the review.

In short, the specialized press has no doubt that Lisa Joy threw herself into production, but she has not obtained the result she wanted. “Even if Reminiscence is carefully and competently made, and has a strong premise, the film as a whole is forgettable,” says James Berardinelli for ReelViews.

Hugh Jackman: “Wolverine was very demanding, but in ‘Reminiscence’ I have done things that I had not done before”

Among the public, opinions improve a little and, as usual, he manages to reach his group of defenders. Those who have enjoyed the film believe that the performance of Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson is one of the best elements of the film. They also believe that the ending is worth waiting for, as the ending of the story is worth the wait. “When the movie ended, I was glad I saw it because I loved the ending. It wasn’t what I expected”writes a user of Rotten Tomatoes.

That said, it’s not the worst film in Hugh Jackman’s filmography. The tapes that are placed as the most criticized of the actor’s career are Movie 43a comedy whose bad grade will not surprise many, and Bread: Journey to Neverlandthe version of the classic Peter Pan by Joe Wright that did not quite hit the right key.

From today you can see Reminiscence on Disney + and see for yourself if you are in the group of defenders or detractors. If you don’t feel like it, you have many other movies in the streaming platform’s catalogue.

