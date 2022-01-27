Almost 2 million people react when Johnny Depp shares a photo on Instagram, including Salma Hayek!

To over 1.9 million peopleincluded Salma Hayekthey liked the new publication of Johnny Depp on his Instagram account on Wednesday. Especially considering that she had not posted for almost a year on the social network.

the superstar of Hollywood shared a photo of himself writing something with a marker on a canvas.

Followed by more than 11 million people on the app owned by Facebook. One of them posted “OMG, WELCOME BACK.”

It is not the first time that Salma Hayek supports Depp on Instagram

In May 2020 Salma Hayek officially welcomed Johnny Depp took to Instagram by posting a sexy photo of the two A-list actors, all while the ‘Pirates’ star was preparing to legally fight his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Hayek resorted to Instagram to welcome the star ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ to the social media world, posting a stunning flashback photo of the couple on the red carpet.

Of course, many fans of Johnny Depp They took the public welcome as a sign that Hayek might be defending the ‘Pirates’ star in his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife. Amber Heard.

“Welcome @johnnydepp to Instagram madness! Welcome Johnny Depp to Instagram! #tbt”captioned the new post.

Depp Y Hayek they starred together in the classic movie ‘Once upon a time in Mexico’Y salma seemed to be paying homage to that time in their lives.

Fans went wild over the post, flooding their pages with comments about the photo. “Two of the most beautiful people in history ???????”one person posted.

Another added: “Ah Desperado and Once Upon a Time in Mexico brings back memories of when I first fell in love with you Salma?” One fan even asked for more photos, saying, “We need a photo of you, Johnny and @penelopecruzoficial all together would be iconic.”

The million dollar question: is he defending Johnny?

She wouldn’t be the first A-list actress to come to the defense of Deppas Winona Ryder Y Penelope Cruz filed depositions in their legal case defending it against Amber’s domestic violence accusations.

“Obviously I wasn’t there during his marriage to Amber, but from my experience, which was very different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him. The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the furthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot understand these accusations.” wrote the star “Stranger Things” in a statement.

Penelope Cruz also submitted a statement in support of Johnny Depp describing a similar view of the movie star.

“I have seen Johnny in many situations and he is always kind to everyone around him. He is one of the most generous people I know”wrote.

And I add: “During the six months of my first pregnancy, I spent every day with him while we were filming Pirates of the Caribbean. My husband and I will never forget the sweetness, protection, and kindness with which he treated me during every step of that process.”