All the premieres for the end of January on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Disney +

It seems like yesterday that we started January 2022 and with it the new year, and we are already in the last week of the first month. A week in which we will also see what the VOD platforms will bring for February. But first we are going to review what they say goodbye to January, which is quite a lot.

The most anticipated debut on Netflix is ​​that of Fair: The darkest light, created by the author of Elite and that tells us the story of two sisters in a town where more than 20 corpses have appeared and they face a new reality (and paranormal phenomena) after discovering that their parents participated in a ritual with a fatal outcome. Too play at home: Suspended NFL USA coach Sean Payton hopes to reunite with his son coaching his hapless youth football team in this family comedy based on a true story.

Neymar: The perfect chaos: Loved around the world, but also vilified by his critics, Neymar shares the ups and downs of his personal life and his brilliant career as a footballer. I’m Georgina: This is Georgina Rodríguez: mother, influencer, businesswoman and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo. “A moving and exhaustive portrait of his daily life”, a life of pure luxury that 99.9% of the rest of the human beings cannot afford and dream of.

On HBO Max, the HBO Max original movie THE FALLOUT stands out, the teen drama that won the last edition of the South by Southwest SXSW Festival, as well as the premiere of REMINISCENCE, starring Hugh Jackman and directed by Lisa Joy.

And on Disney+ marvel hit monkey, that should have been released in November but has been made to beg. An animated series based on a relatively recent Marvel character, since Hit-Monkey – pun on the term ‘Hitman’ – was born in 2010, the year Iron Man 2 was released in theaters. And in his comic book origins he is a Japanese macaque who learned the skills of professional assassins by watching one train that his tribe rescued.

Premiere Netflix series for January 2022

january 25 january 26 january 27 january 28 Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Fair: the darkest light

the return of the spy

youth in orbit

The woman of the house in front of the girl in the window

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

We are dead

Premiere Netflix movies for January 2022

january 24 Three songs for Benazir january 28

Premiere Netflix documentaries for January 2022

HBO Max series premiere for January 2022

January 25

THE GOLDEN AGE. New serie

America’s Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between old ways and new systems, and between enormous fortunes won and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, THE GOLDEN AGE begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her wealthy aunts. Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon).

HBO Max movies premiere for January 2022

January 27th

REMINISCENCE

THE FALLOUT

High school student Vada navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Her relationships with her family, friends and worldview are forever altered.

Movistar+ premiere movies for January 2022

Tuesday 25

the house of rabbits

Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Based on the homonymous book by Laura Alcoba in which she recounts the tactics of secrecy and concealment that her parents instilled in her as a child to protect her from the repression of the Argentine dictatorship, ‘The House of Rabbits’ is a harsh and sensitive portrait of the darkest years of the country.

Friday 28

Fast & Furious 9

Movistar Premieres 2 (dial 31). Vin Diesel is once again at the helm of the ‘Fast & Furious’ family in this ninth installment. From London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the crowded streets of Tblisi, the protagonists of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ will run into old friends and enemies along the way, history will be rewritten and will test the true meaning of family.

Sunday 30

An affair with Figaro

Movistar Premieres (dial 30). A gentle old-fashioned romantic comedy, with a love triangle, struggles to fulfill dreams and the spectacular landscapes of the Scottish Highlands as a backdrop. In ‘An Affair with Figaro’, Millie Cantwell, a young American determined to succeed as an opera singer, leaves her boyfriend and her job as an investment fund manager and heads to Scotland to study with an eccentric diva who is now retired and improve her technique. Her goal: to win, in a year, an important singing contest.

Movistar+ series premiere for January 2022

Monday 24

Billions. Season 6

Movistar Series 2 (dial 12). Simultaneous to USA. New king, new war, new rules. There is a new titan in the Olympus of finance. With Bobby off the map and Ax Capital in the hands of Mike Prince, the pieces are repositioned on the board and approach the fire that warms the most. As Prince tries to convince the company that he’s not Ax and that things are going to be different, Wendy, Taylor and the rest of the employees look askance at the new management.

Tuesday 25

Transplant. Season 2

AXN (dial 21). An ER doctor, who fled his native Syria to come to Canada, must overcome numerous obstacles to resume his career in the high-stakes world of emergency medicine.

Thursday 27

Saving smooth. Season 1. Saving lisa – Movistar+. Season 1

COSMO (dial 18). Rose Keller, 35, works as a substitute teacher at an elementary school. During her first weeks at the center she meets a little student named Lisa, only 8 years old; a particularly endearing girl.

Friday 28

Everyone lies. Original Movistar+

#0 (dial 7) and Movistar Series (dial 11). a thriller created and directed by Pau Freixas, with doses of suspense, drama and black humor, and with unpredictable and impulsive characters, with many conflicts to resolve… including a crime. The series is a puzzle to be solved, made up of lies, secrets, alliances and marital and vital crises. Macarena sleeps with the son of her best friend and someone uploads the video to the internet. That day, life in Belmonte, a peaceful upper-class urbanization, is turned upside down.

The Responder

A broken man, a policeman on the front line. Martin Freeman is the absolute protagonist of this police drama inspired by true events. The series, built from the real experiences of former police officer and writer Tony Schumacher. In the series, Chris is a committed ER police officer facing a series of night shifts on the most dangerous streets of Liverpool.

Movistar+ documentaries premiere for January 2022

Thursday 27

Attica

Movistar Premieres (dial 30). On September 9, 1971, inmates at the Attica Correctional Center in the United States rioted and took control of the prison for five days. ‘Attica’ is the chronicle of this violent riot -the deadliest in the United States to date- that pitted prisoners (mostly black and Latino) against law enforcement. This documentary has the testimony of prisoners, journalists and mediators, but also archive images to relive, as never before, this revolt in which the prisoners were very close to achieving their goal and improving their conditions.

Friday 28

The Swell Season

Movistar Fest (dial 37). In 2006, a small Irish film, ‘Once (Once)’, starring two unknown actors playing themselves, became one of the most successful of the season. This is the story of a boy and a girl looking for their place in the world of music while falling in love. In ‘The Swell Season’ we will immerse ourselves in their tours, their doubts, insecurities and uncertainties and we will see how what began as a fiction became a great love story.

Movies and Documentaries Amazon Prime Video premiere for January 2022

january 27

The English Spy

This Is Us, Season 5

january 28

machine voice

Simeone: Live game by game

Over almost three decades as a player and coach, Diego Pablo Simeone has created a unique and globally recognizable way of understanding football. “Cholismo” is more a philosophy of life than a game strategy: it is a set of values ​​and tools that Simeone has gathered throughout his career based on observation and a lot of work to be able to face difficulties, learning from victories and, above all, of defeats. The docuseries shows a unique season (2020/21) alongside Diego Pablo Simeone and reveals the secret of a success that has begun to write the history of his legacy.

Premiere Disney+ series for January 2022

26 January insane

Marvel Hit-Monkey

Raven’s Home, Season 3

Grownish Season 4

Premiere Disney+ movies for January 2022

28 January perfect strangers

Fantastic Mr. Fox

underwater

The secret Life of Walter Mitty

Premiere Disney+ documentaries for January 2022

26 January Gordon Ramsey Uncharted Season 2

WW2 Hell Under the Sea, Seasons 1-3

WW2 Great Raids, Season 1

Premiere Filmin movies for January 2022

january 28

swan song

The role that has changed the life of Udo Kier. Biting, queer and iconoclastic comedy directed by Todd Stephens who rides between the films of John Waters and the Coen brothers.

Premiere documentaries Filmin January 2022

january 25

the last three days

Belgrade, March 2001. Slobodan Milosevic seems to lead a quiet and isolated life with his wife and daughter; except for the fact that his house is a real bunker. Removed from power, accused before the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, international pressure is increasing. But the former head of state refuses to give up. On March 31, the police special forces finally break into his house.