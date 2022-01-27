All the new Pokémon and forms of Hisui confirmed so far for Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintenderos

After knowing the latest news of this long-awaited game, we have now received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: this is the complete list of new Pokémon.

The information we bring today focuses on all Hisui’s new Pokémon and forms Officially confirmed so far.

Hisui forms confirmed so far for the game

This is the list:

Hisui’s Zorua (Normal/Ghost) (confirmed)

Hisui’s Zoroark (Normal/Ghost) (confirmed)

Hisui’s Growlithe (confirmed)

Hisui’s Braviary (Psychic/Flying) (confirmed)

The latest trailer hints that there might be a new form for Hisui’s initials (type not confirmed).

Hisui’s Voltorb (Electric/Ground) (confirmed)

New Pokémon confirmed for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

To this list should be added the list of new pokemon confirmed:

Wyrdeer (Normal/Psychic) ​​(confirmed)

Kleavor (Bug/Rock) (confirmed)

Basculegion (Water/Ghost) (confirmed)

The Pokémon officially confirmed so far:

Abomasnow open Aipom Alakazam ambipom Basculegion beautifully Bibarel bidooff buneary bonsly Hisui’s Braviary Bronzong bronzer budew Buizel burmy Carnivine Cascoon Chatot chimchar chimecho Chingling Clefable Clefairy cleffa Combee Croagunk Crobat Cyndaquil dartrix Dewott Drapyon Driftblim Drifloon dusclops duskul dusknoir Dustox eevee Electabuzz Electivire elekid Empoleon espeon Finneon flareon floatzel frolass Cabinet Garchomp Gallade Gardevoir Gastrodon geodude Gable Glaceon Glalie Glameow gligar Gliscor Golbat Golduck golem Graveler grotle Gyarados Heracross hippopotamuses hippowdon Hisui’s Growlithe Hisui’s Zorua Zoroark of Hisui Honchkrow infernape jolteon Kadabra kirlia Kleavor kricketot cricketune Leafeon Lopunny Lucario Lumineon luxurious luxray Machamp Machoke machop Magby Magikarp Magmar magmortar Magnemite magneton magnetone mamoswine maintain Mantyke mime jr. Monferno Mothim Mr Mime munchlax Murkrow Ninetals nose pass Octillery Onyx Oshawott Pachirisu pichu Pikachu Piloswine Piplup Ponyta startplup probopass psyduck Purugly Quilava Raichu ralts rapidash Remoraid Rhydon Rhyhorn Rhyperior Riolu roselia roserade rowlet sealeo Shellos Shinx Silicon Skorupi Skuntank snorlax snorunt snover spheal Stantler Staraptor Staravia starly Steelix stunky sudowoodo Swinub tangela tangrowth Teddiursa tentacool tentacruel Togekiss Togepi TOGETIC torterra toxicroak Turtwig Umbreon ursaring vaporeon vespiquen Voltorb vulpix walrein Wormadam Wurmple Wyrdeer Yanma Yanmega Zubat

when the game is released

Those who have it reserved or are going to reserve it in the shop (remember your digital download size), they will be able to play it from 00:00 local time on January 28. At dawn on that day in your country is when the title will be unlocked.

This means that, for example, players from Australia will be able to enjoy it before those from Spain by time zone.

Those who buy the game physical they will have to wait for the respective stores to send it. For now, only delays have been confirmed by the Pokémon Center chain.

Here you have its general trailer in Spanish:

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We also leave you with our complete coverage of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

