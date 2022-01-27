All the new Pokémon and forms of Hisui confirmed so far for Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintenderos

After knowing the latest news of this long-awaited game, we have now received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: this is the complete list of new Pokémon.

The information we bring today focuses on all Hisui’s new Pokémon and forms Officially confirmed so far.

Hisui forms confirmed so far for the game

This is the list:

  • Hisui’s Zorua (Normal/Ghost) (confirmed)
  • Hisui’s Zoroark (Normal/Ghost) (confirmed)
  • Hisui’s Growlithe (confirmed)
  • Hisui’s Braviary (Psychic/Flying) (confirmed)
  • The latest trailer hints that there might be a new form for Hisui’s initials (type not confirmed).
  • Hisui’s Voltorb (Electric/Ground) (confirmed)

New Pokémon confirmed for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

To this list should be added the list of new pokemon confirmed:

  • Wyrdeer (Normal/Psychic) ​​(confirmed)
  • Kleavor (Bug/Rock) (confirmed)
  • Basculegion (Water/Ghost) (confirmed)

The Pokémon officially confirmed so far:

  • Abomasnow
    open
    Aipom
    Alakazam
    ambipom
    Basculegion
    beautifully
    Bibarel
    bidooff
    buneary
    bonsly
    Hisui’s Braviary
    Bronzong
    bronzer
    budew
    Buizel
    burmy
    Carnivine
    Cascoon
    Chatot
    chimchar
    chimecho
    Chingling
    Clefable
    Clefairy
    cleffa
    Combee
    Croagunk
    Crobat
    Cyndaquil
    dartrix
    Dewott
    Drapyon
    Driftblim
    Drifloon
    dusclops
    duskul
    dusknoir
    Dustox
    eevee
    Electabuzz
    Electivire
    elekid
    Empoleon
    espeon
    Finneon
    flareon
    floatzel
    frolass
    Cabinet
    Garchomp
    Gallade
    Gardevoir
    Gastrodon
    geodude
    Gable
    Glaceon
    Glalie
    Glameow
    gligar
    Gliscor
    Golbat
    Golduck
    golem
    Graveler
    grotle
    Gyarados
    Heracross
    hippopotamuses
    hippowdon
    Hisui’s Growlithe
    Hisui’s Zorua
    Zoroark of Hisui
    Honchkrow
    infernape
    jolteon
    Kadabra
    kirlia
    Kleavor
    kricketot
    cricketune
    Leafeon
    Lopunny
    Lucario
    Lumineon
    luxurious
    luxray
    Machamp
    Machoke
    machop
    Magby
    Magikarp
    Magmar
    magmortar
    Magnemite
    magneton
    magnetone
    mamoswine
    maintain
    Mantyke
    mime jr.
    Monferno
    Mothim
    Mr Mime
    munchlax
    Murkrow
    Ninetals
    nose pass
    Octillery
    Onyx
    Oshawott
    Pachirisu
    pichu
    Pikachu
    Piloswine
    Piplup
    Ponyta
    startplup
    probopass
    psyduck
    Purugly
    Quilava
    Raichu
    ralts
    rapidash
    Remoraid
    Rhydon
    Rhyhorn
    Rhyperior
    Riolu
    roselia
    roserade
    rowlet
    sealeo
    Shellos
    Shinx
    Silicon
    Skorupi
    Skuntank
    snorlax
    snorunt
    snover
    spheal
    Stantler
    Staraptor
    Staravia
    starly
    Steelix
    stunky
    sudowoodo
    Swinub
    tangela
    tangrowth
    Teddiursa
    tentacool
    tentacruel
    Togekiss
    Togepi
    TOGETIC
    torterra
    toxicroak
    Turtwig
    Umbreon
    ursaring
    vaporeon
    vespiquen
    Voltorb
    vulpix
    walrein
    Wormadam
    Wurmple
    Wyrdeer
    Yanma
    Yanmega
    Zubat

when the game is released

Those who have it reserved or are going to reserve it in the shop (remember your digital download size), they will be able to play it from 00:00 local time on January 28. At dawn on that day in your country is when the title will be unlocked.

This means that, for example, players from Australia will be able to enjoy it before those from Spain by time zone.

Those who buy the game physical they will have to wait for the respective stores to send it. For now, only delays have been confirmed by the Pokémon Center chain.

Here you have its general trailer in Spanish:

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony.

Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region.

Return to Sinnoh

These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new!

The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure?

Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

Fountain. Fountain.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker