Alexis Vega, Antuna and Funes Mori will form the trio of Mexico against Jamaica

Gerardo 'el Tata' Martino almost has his starting 11 for Jamaica vs. Mexico

New trident against Jamaica: Tata has the Tri’s ‘artillery’ ready

For: Raul Garrido JAN. 26. 2022

Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino has defined the offensive trident that will start as a starter against Jamaica and it is that with the doubts of Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano Y the loss of Raúl Jiménez due to muscle problems added to the few minutes he has had Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona a new trident has been formed up front.

Uriel Antuna, Rogelio Funes Mori and Alexis Vega They will be in charge of generating danger in the Mexican forward, replacing the offensive trident that they normally use. Gerard Martin.

At a press conference, the tata assured that Charlie Rodriguez and Uriel Antuna live a great moment personally, and he accepted that Mexico lost comfort in the Concacaf Qualifying after the last two defeats towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

THIS IS HOW MEXICO VS JAMAICA CAN COME OUT

Memo Ochoa

Jorge Sanchez

Nestor Araujo

Hector Moreno/Johan Vasquez

Jesus Gallardo

Edson Alvarez

Andrew Saved

Charlie Rodriguez

Alexis Vega

Uriel Antuna

Rogelio Funes Mori

