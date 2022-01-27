Aleida Núñez’s romance has brought out the worst in people

Aleida Nunez. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

The birthday party of the Mexican actress Aleida Núñez raised the dust of gossip even more, and not because of how good she looks, or because of her great celebration, but because of the ostentatious gift she received from her suitor, the American businessman Bubba Saulsbury .

The detail consisted of a mega bouquet of 2000 red roses, just as we could have seen in a Hollywood romantic comedy, where a millionaire conquers the girl from the movie, generating the sighs of the entire audience, but since we talk about real life , no.

What has been generated is the unusual curiosity of the public that has spared no criticism and ridicule. The reasons: physique, money, age. Three characteristics that really do not concern anyone but the couple in question, if no one is breaking the law or harming another.

This “news” had already spread through the media dedicated to entertainment and entertainment since December, when Núñez went on a trip with her new partner and showed the luxuries she enjoyed through her Instagram account, but never to the person who had accompanied her. This caused insight and, while many questioned the actress about why she “hid it”, Bubba Saulsbury happily posted his photos with her.

Without scruples, there was speculation about the reasons why Núñez hid their relationship and photos of both were spread. Now, when the famous actress and singer was celebrating her birthday, she received the media to answer her questions. “… At no time did I upload any publication because I think we should go step by step, but there is nothing to hide, he is single, I am too, nothing happens,” was one of her responses.

physical question

In the approach made by the media during the celebration, a journalist asks Núñez how she works with people’s criticism of the fact that she is “a pretty girl who is with an overweight person.” It is really unusual that even today comments like this continue to exist, that being overweight determines beauty, success or any other positive trait in a person, and even more so, that there are those who are surprised.

Read more

These types of comments, whether they come from journalists or the general public, attack a broad sector of society, are deplorable and disrespectful. Just ask ourselves the question: Does being overweight mean you can’t have a “cute” partner? Let’s go to the tests.

It seems that somehow it is permissible for men to have an overweight partner. What’s more, in many cases it’s even synonymous with kindness, consideration, as if hanging out with an overweight woman would make you a better person, because you’re doing her a favor.

Clear and well-known examples exist in the world of celebrities: Pierce Brosnan, a wonderful man, a first-class actor, and admired for loving his wife, who gained weight after having children. He has been considered very positively in the media, not only because of his talent, but because he has stated that he loves his wife “just as she is.”

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith (Photo credit should read Jamy / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman, the handsome and rugged man of action, has also been considered in the press as a man of wonderful feelings, since his wife is not only much older than him, but also her figure is far from Hollywood aesthetic standards.

They are considered less superficial, more real and human. But the Mexican Aleida Núñez has been criticized because she has dared to pair up with an ordinary man who is not a soap opera heartthrob. What about feelings, charm and other aspects that make a person attractive, regardless of their physical appearance?

The psychologist John Armando Corbinaffirms that attractiveness goes beyond the issue of appearance, since it is something more intangible that is related to charisma, attitude, and the way of doing things.

“Possibly the most important law of attraction is self-confidence. Obviously that doesn’t mean you’re going to be successful with everyone, but self-confidence is perceived positively by others, and it’s one of the most attractive features,” he explains.

Let’s define “sugar daddy”

It is said that the billionaire is the sugar daddy de Núñez, but let us stop to review the most important characteristic of this trend.

In the network there are websites that encourage this activity, hilarious social media accounts that ironize about it, and very serious definitions that explain the term in detail. In fact, a note in El Tiempo, from Bogotá, defines them as “men between the ages of 45 and 60 who offer women between the ages of 18 and 25 financial compensation in exchange for their company, a stable relationship or a sexual encounter. They are known as sugar babies”.

The description does not fit the relationship that Aleida Núñez has with her current partner, who is only 10 years older than her, and although he is said to be a multimillionaire, it is also clear that Aleida is not a young girl and that she has been working for many years in the entertainment industry. Once again it seems that the creators of memes went overboard making fun of something that should be common: a couple that meets and establishes a relationship.

How it affects your child

Celebrities are exposed. They are due to the public and their life, in some way, belongs to their fans, followers, media, which in one way or another promote their careers, but many times perspective is lost on how much and how comments affect the family life of they.

Aleida, who does not skimp on showing her attributes as part of her show, is also the mother of Alexander, an 8-year-old boy, the product of her marriage to Pablo Glogovsky. This child, like all children of celebrities, is blameless and deserves a normal life like that of any infant, and also appeared in the story when the actress was asked what he thought of what happened. Nunez responded that he fully supports her and that she has maintained open communication.

In this regard, the educator Beloved Alvarezwho is an assistant principal at a school in Miami, Florida, explains that “sincerity must be a positive element in the analysis of comments that affect the family or some of its membersbut always taking into account the psychological characteristics of the stage of life in which the children are”.

And it is that this type of situation can have a powerful influence on the emotional health of children, who face not only back and forth in the media, but in many cases, they also have to deal with them in their environment. “Children are very receptive to all the conversations that take place in front of them, and they are very aware of adult issues. It is very important to know the type of information that is shared in front of the child population and the way in which we express ourselves,” advises Álvarez.

In addition, the specialist highlights that, for most children, their family is extremely valuable given the emotional and social ties that are established from the moment of birth, for which “any negative comment about the family, even when it is true, can cause emotional shocks in children that will be manifested in their behaviors. It’s not just the information they receive, but how they interpret it.

However, despite the horrible criticism and inappropriate comments, the actress claims to take it easy and even laugh it off. “At some point it bothered me, because they said things that weren’t true, like I met him on a website, when actually a friend introduced us… But I’ve learned to take everything in stride, and so has he. There is a lot of maturity on the part of the two in that sense”.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: Woman from the Netherlands discovers a detail on the bus that speaks well of Mexico