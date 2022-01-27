Adame and the scandals in which he has been involved

Alfredo Adame, the soap opera actor and former politician, who yesterday was recorded in a street fight against a family, and who says he was the winner, despite what was exposed in the videos, has already had several decades of controversy and nonsense.

In social networks they are surprised by the ease with which they get into trouble, which is why several times a year it is a trending topic in social networks.

Alfredo Adame, businessman, actor and host with a long career on Mexican television.

Participated in 29 soap operas

He acted in 9 Mexican films

He collaborated in different magazine programs.

Here we have a list of his mistakes. And surely there are more, if you remember them, add it to the comments.

They accuse him of filtered audio with his voice in alleged corruption

April 2021. His time in politics will be fleeting this 2021 if Alfredo Adame is removed from the race by his party, as the militants request.

‘Of those 40 million, we ching@mos 25‘: audio by Alfredo Adame

April 2021. Before a leaked audio of Alfredo Adame, where his corrupt intentions are evident, the then politician clarified that, despite the clarity of his words, it was a smear campaign. Corrupt? “I have no need, I was born rich,” he defended himself.

‘It’s nothing serious, this is a mam@da’: Alfredo Adame

April 2021. This is how the actor and politician Alfredo Adame responds to the connection to the process against him, and says he is not worried about an order issued against him for not updating his fiscal address correctly, and that in the event of a sentence against him he would only have to pay a fine of 15 thousand or 20 thousand pesos

Alfredo Adame responds to those who call him misogynistic and homophobic

April 2021. Faced with constant accusations that he is a misogynist man, Alfredo Adame defends himself against attacks by assuring that he is a ‘universal being and loves everyone’. Why do they call him misogynist?

filter intimate conversations Alfredo Adame with trans girl

May 2021. In this conversation filtered by a gossip fan page on Instagram, Alfredo Adame and his transgender friend also send ‘the pack’ in photos and videos.

Alfredo Adame gets only 1 vote in the box where he went

June 2021. According to the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP), he only got 1,027 votes for the court.

Alfredo Adame sends insults to his fans and becomes a trend

September 2020. A young man wrote to Alfredo Adame to ask him to insult another man who does not stop bothering him; his answer went viral

Alfredo Adame offers a reward of 100 thousand pesos to locate Laura Bozzo

August 2020. The driver was linked to a preventive detention process for a tax offense that exceeds 12 million pesos

Adame says that ‘Cachirulo’ sexually harassed him

February 2020. He assures that when he was just a child and adolescent he suffered several attempts at sexual abuse, not only from ‘Cachirulo’

Alfredo Adame presumes that Steven Spielberg wants to work with him

November 2019. Alfredo Adame may work with the acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg in the series he is preparing about the Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés. We still waiting.

Did Rocío Banquells steal money from Alfredo Adame? this answered

November 2019. This is how Rocío Banquells responded to Alfredo Adame’s statements where he assured that he stole money from him to be able to record an album

This would have to pay Alfredo Adame if he does not get into the ring

July 2019. Ghostbuster Carlos Trejo assured that the driver cannot postpone the date of the fight or he will have to pay a fine; He mocked his cowardice in networks. The fight never happened, despite weeks of announcing and postponing it.

Alfredo Adame denounces Carlos Trejo for injuries

Alfredo Adame explained that he filed a complaint against Carlos Trejo for a bottle with a plastic container; ‘Not even a woman with a caesarean section complains so much, he’s a coward,’ replies the Ghostbusters

Alfredo Adame attacks Eduardo Videgaray and ‘El Estaca’ in the air

August 2019. The actor challenged them to a duel – they against him – prior to his meeting with Carlos Trejo to ‘warm up’ spirits

The new musical ‘trancazo’ arrives: the cumbia of Carlos Trejo and Alfredo Adame

July 2019. For two days on social networks, nothing has been talked about other than the long-awaited fight between Alfredo Adame and Carlos Trejo

They evidence a lawsuit against him

December 2018. His ex-wife, Mary Paz Banquells, appeared in a play and declared that Adame is sued by her, for not giving him the pension.

Crime client. Alfredo Adame denounces assault in Tlalpan … it is the fourth time

July 2018. The actor would have been threatened with a firearm when he was traveling with his son at the intersection of Las Torres and Arenal Street

One of the actor’s strongest disputes was extortion by a former partner, younger than him, who began to live with the actor shortly after his divorce. At that time, the young woman took a couple of intimate photographs of him while he slept, which were published when he did not agree to the extortion.

In another unforgettable moment, in a video broadcast on social networks, Alfredo Adame, a candidate for federal deputy for the Progressive Social Networks party, is observed starting his campaign “bashing the shit out of him” to a motorist who prescribed his own.