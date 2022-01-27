Adama Traoré, the covered Barcelona waiting to solve the Dembélé case

BARCELONA – Adama Traoré is the soccer player covered by the Barcelona sports management to reinforce the attack before the winter market closes, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The operation is complicated because it largely depends on what happens with an Ousmane Dembélé who still hasn’t given a definitive answer to the renewal proposal made by Barcelona a few months ago.

Adama Traore against Aston Villa Getty Images

In this sense, according to Sport and ESPN could confirm, Moussa Sissoko, Dembélé’s agent, held a meeting with Xavi Hernández and Jordi Cruyff, in which they insisted again that their idea is to renew with the Catalan club.

Dembélé is the key for Adama to arrive since, whether he ends up leaving the Camp Nou before Monday or ends up renewing his contract, he would make room for the Barça club’s wage bill to be able to register players.

Despite everything, at Barça they are waiting for Sissoko and Dembélé to officially express what their financial claims are to see if they fit in with their final proposal, which would be a five-year contract with amounts to be received by the player in ascending order .

Thus, sources from the Barça club acknowledged to ESPN that the possibility of signing Álvaro Morata is complicated, since the footballer must first reach an agreement with Juventus, the club in which he now plays, and with Atlético de Madrid, a club that He owns his record and that he loaned the striker to the Italian club until June 30, 2022.

In this way, Barça is now evaluating an Adama Traoré who in recent weeks has been linked to Tottenham Hotspur.

For weeks there was talk that the London team could pay about 20 million pounds sterling for the Catalan winger to Wolverhampton Wanderers, an entity that has a very good relationship with Barcelona after the transfer operations of Francisco Trincao and Nelson Semedo.

Adama Traoré trained at La Masía in Barcelona and the winger left the Barça club in the summer of 2015 after winning the Youth League in 2014.