Adam Sandler had a bad time in a store and the video went viral

In times of pandemic it is common not to recognize someone with a mask on and apparently this is what happened to Adam Sandler, the Hollywood actor who is a world celebrity. The moment was played by the comedian and the employee of a food establishment who told the actor that she had to leave since there was no place for him. The sequence was recorded by the security cameras of the place, the video hit social media and quickly became viral.

The publication of just eight seconds achieved an impressive number of views on TikTok: 9.6 million in just two days and was uploaded by the other protagonist of the videothe employee named Dayanna Rodas, who from now on will be recognized for not letting eat in her workplace to Adam Sandleran actor who is characterized by his humility and his few star attitudes.

