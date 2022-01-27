Adam Sandler had a bad time in a store and the video went viral

In times of pandemic it is common not to recognize someone with a mask on and apparently this is what happened to Adam Sandler, the Hollywood actor who is a world celebrity. The moment was played by the comedian and the employee of a food establishment who told the actor that she had to leave since there was no place for him. The sequence was recorded by the security cameras of the place, the video hit social media and quickly became viral.

The publication of just eight seconds achieved an impressive number of views on TikTok: 9.6 million in just two days and was uploaded by the other protagonist of the videothe employee named Dayanna Rodas, who from now on will be recognized for not letting eat in her workplace to Adam Sandleran actor who is characterized by his humility and his few star attitudes.

The posting generated 16.6 thousand comments and among them they highlighted that the employee did well not to make differential treatment with Adam Sandler, although she did not realize that it was the famous actor. “Not realizing that he was Adam SandlerI told him he had to wait 30 minutes, but he left because he’s not going to wait,” the young woman wrote to explain what happened with the interpreter of Happy Gilmore.

The impact of the moment with Adam Sandler who did another video where the employee acknowledged that she did not believe that the moment “was going to explode like this”. The unusual circumstance, in a certain way, favored her since she made the girl gain followers and she already has almost 10 thousand. Not bad for this waitress from the Ihop chain in the United States.

Adam Sandler he is a subscriber to particular moments. In 2020, he revealed on The Jimmy Kimmel Show that he once bought his own autographed hair because a person wanted to sell it as “a guy’s pubic hair.” Adam Sandler“. “I bought it for 65 dollars,” said the actor who was now unable to eat in a local because an employee did not recognize him.