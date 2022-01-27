Actor, singer and songwriter: Jim Sturgess

2022-01-27 / Gladys Ramos Leal







Photos: Internet

Havana, Cuba.- We have seen it recently in the series return to the dark Y hard sun.

Jim Sturgess is a very handsome British actor who became known in the world for his commendable work in the musical tape Across the Universewhere he performed the music of The Beatles.

He is 43 years old and is a graduate of the University of Salford in media and performance, although since primary school he had sparked his interest in the arts.

After appearing in several telefilms, he made his grand entrance into the cinema with the aforementioned Across the Universe in 2007. The following year he joined Natalie Portman to participate in the historical feature film The Boleyn sisters. From that same stage 21 Blackjackwhere James Anthony Sturgess appears as an expert card player, alongside Kevin Spacey.

13 years ago the interpreter in question won the award for best actor at the Fantasporto Festival for his leading role in the controversial heartless.

In 2010 he put his voice to the character of Soren for the anime the legend of the guardians.

Special mention deserves The best offer (2013) in which he plays a high-end swindler.

From his filmography we extract: ashes, Elizabeth Graves, the big shoe Y The Quest.