Acting has no time or age in the Calendar

From its first episode, the series Calendar he has won the sympathy and admiration of the public; however, the dissatisfied criticize the inconsistency between the age of any adolescent in that educational stage, such as the characters in group 9.or 3, and that of the actors, regardless of the good acting work they have shown.

Upon the premiere of the popular youth series Black and white no! in 1994, its protagonist, the charismatic and talented actress Laura de la Uz, was 24 years old. (Still from the series)



On this aspect it is worth remembering that when the popular youth series Black and white no! premiered on Cuban Television in 1994, its protagonist, the charismatic and talented actress Laura de la Uz, was 24 years old! At that time the public never saw as an impediment, or simply did not care, the artist’s biological age with respect to her role as a junior high school student, which she masterfully represented.

Laura herself has recounted how, as a result of the success of the series, she was approached on the street by children who attended that level of education to show Adriana (the character she played) her admiration and even confess her love as teenagers.

in the also liked the dark side of the moon, aired for the first time in 2006, the actress Saily Cabezas, protagonist of the story of Amanda, the adolescent with HIV, was already around 22 years old, and a similar age was the versatile Ariana Álvarez, who in an interview recalled: “Even when I was no longer 15 years old, I became attached to girls of that age, especially the more outgoing and restless ones. With them I learned to “throw” the words, to walk in a particular way, to wear a type of clothing and in a way because the character demanded it».

If we delve into other series, movies, plays or on the radio —both in Cuba and abroad—, we will observe that the issue of the biological age of the actors is not in itself an obstacle to excellently characterize roles from different stages. of the life. What determines the success of a character is a good interpretation, the talent and dedication of the artist.

To Saily Cabezas and Ariana Alvarez.



It cannot be denied that there have been cases that caused extensive questioning, such as the Cecilia Valdés played by the teacher Daisy Granados in the controversial film Ceciliadirected by Humberto Solás and released in 1982. The classic literary character created by Cirilo Villaverde is described as a young mestizo woman, perhaps between 18 and 20 years old, while the protagonist of Portrait of Theresa He was already in his 40s then.

Continuing with other examples, now universal, we have the classic film The Wizard of Oz, led by the great Judy Garland. The character of Dorothy Gale, the author of the original text described her as a 14-year-old orphan, and when the film was filmed, the also protagonist of A star Is Born He had 17 springs.

judy Garland played the leading lady of The Wizard of Oz 17 years old, regardless of the fact that the author of the original text described the character as a 14-year-old orphan girl. (Still from the movie The Wizard of Oz)



And if it is about stellar performances, in terms of actors playing children or adolescents without having to pretend to be, there is the film Big, with the extraordinary Tom Hanks. The actor studied in depth the psychology of a person in full puberty, and he demonstrated it with such genius, that the spectators did not see someone big playing a child, but he convincingly convinced us that we were observing a child who became great for art of magic, just as history told us.

Let’s also not forget Robin Williams in that beautiful movie called Jack, in which he plays a child born with his biological clock advanced, causing him to age up to four times faster than normal. For this reason, at three years old he looked like 12, and at ten, he had the physiognomy of a 40-year-old man. And Williams made us believe that he really was a pubescent with a man’s body.

Tom Hanks in the movie Big.



The performance of the actors Calendar It has been commendable and beyond their physical appearance, they have known how to present their roles with sincerity and professionalism, according to the age group they represent. Regardless of the fact that the ages of the actor and character do not correspond, the most important thing is that the role arrives, moves, convinces, communicates and delivers itself forcefully to the viewer. Everything else is inconsequential.

Because, paraphrasing the lyrics of the classic theme Old horse, by Cuco Valoy and Simón Díaz, acting has no time or age in the Calendar. They proved it.