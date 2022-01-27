Aaron Greenberg speaks out on the controversy with his Crash avatar

A few days ago and after receiving the news from the industry that Microsoft has bought Activision – Blizzard, some Microsoft managers, members of Xbox Game Studios and even workers of the newly acquired company, decided to celebrate it on their networks. social. Some with tweets of joy, others recounting experiences, and in the case of Aaron Greenberg… with an avatar.

“Damn the time“, The manager must have thought, who has had to speak out on networks and explain the reasons that led him to put it on. And it is that although it may seem surreal that someone has to explain something so trivial like changing avatars, on Twitter everything is magnified and becomes drama.

Aaron Greenberg responds sparingly

First of all, some context. The avatar is a cross between Crash Bandicoot with his arms crossed and Greenberg himself making the X gesture. It’s a gesture he used at one of the FanFests for the launch of Xbox One X, hence the X arms. In this way, the composition of the image mixes the mascot now owned by Microsoft and the manager.

This seems like a curious and horny gesture, has been interpreted in a bad way precisely by those who are not going to touch an Xbox in their lives, or given away. Bitter people who spend more time online than playing. They have told Aaron that it is a derogatory gesture towards Sony… indeed, it is a “BUT WHAT ARE YOU COUNTING LADY??” of manual. Given this, the manager came out to explain in their networks.

Thanks again Ben (From Twitter) for creating this for fun as my new profile picture. I saw a lot of reactions and I just want everyone to know that this was to celebrate a fan creation, which I very often use as profile pictures and headers. Let’s be mindful to stay positive and treat all players with respect.

The Spanish and Latin American community has been in favor of Greenberg and a movement has been born in which numerous Xbox users have created their own avatars from the one started by the manager.