A spaceship could get there in 2054

A spacecraft launched into space in 2028 would take 26 years to reach Oumuamua, the first interstellar object detected while passing through the Solar System in 2017, whose nature and origin remain a mystery.

Project Lyra, a proposal from the Institute for Interstellar Studies (i4is) that relies on advanced propulsion technologies to encounter and study interstellar objects (ISO), has developed a new space route and mission concept to reach Oumuamua, the strange interstellar object detected in 2017, in just over 30 years.

Scientists are still not sure of its true nature and origin: however, a space mission combining thermal nuclear propulsion, laser sails and a specific maneuver to leave the Solar System could reach Oumuamua about 2054, according to new research. The spacecraft should launch in 2028, taking 26 years to reach the mysterious object.

an unsolved mystery

Oumuamua It has intrigued astronomers for 5 years: its strange elongated shape and conditions markedly different from any previously identified asteroid or comet have made it a challenge to science. For example, the renowned physicist Avi Loeb, a professor at Harvard University, maintains that Oumuamua is an alien probe that crossed the Solar System, and has published different studies trying to prove his hypothesis.

The interstellar object proved to be 10 times more reflective than the space rocks present in the Solar System, in addition to accelerating incredibly at the moment of its departure, at a speed much greater than what the gravitational forces that influenced it could allow. that situation. What, then, is Oumuamua? A huge inert rock from another star system? A kind of probe or alien research and reconnaissance ship?

Video: the integration of new propulsion technologies and a specific space route would allow Oumuamua to be reached in around 26 years. Credits: Andreas M. Hein / Youtube.

Meeting Oumuamua is the only option

According to an article published in Universe Today, the specialists in charge of the lyra project They state that resolving the question of the nature of the interstellar object requires in-situ observations via spacecraft, because Oumuamua is already out of reach of existing telescopes.

In this way, scientists have devised a space mission concept to meet the interstellar object, using nuclear-thermal propulsion (NTP) and a laser sailboat. Nuclear thermal propulsion offers more speed and efficiency than other alternatives, based on heating hydrogen to very high temperatures and reducing its pressure through a nuclear reactor. Meanwhile, a solar laser sailboat is supported by a large membrane that acts as a mirror, reflecting photons from the Sun and generating an impulse in the opposite direction.

an alternative route

However, the most important advance of the new study, recently published on arXiv, is the identification of an alternative route to reach Oumuamua. With this itinerary, the spacecraft would not need to perform the Solar Oberth Maneuver (SOM), which until now was believed essential to leave the Solar System behind. SOM, based on the so-called Oberth effect, basically consists of using the Sun’s radiation to gain speed through the combination of certain movements, which take advantage of the gravitational assistance of the star king.

Instead, the new research proposes using a alternative maneuver named Jupiter Oberth (JOM), which according to specialists would be faster, safer and more reliable. It involves sending small ships to a point between the orbits of Venus and Earth, then heading into deep space, passing through our planet again and, finally, taking advantage of Jupiter’s gravity to catapult themselves towards their final destination.

Astronomers believe that since Oumuamua is the closest piece of interstellar material accessible from our location, the scientific benefits of a space mission to rendezvous with the object would be immeasurable and would justify the effort. According to the Institute for Interstellar Studies itself, about 7 objects outside our Solar System approach Earth each year.

Reference

Project Lyra: A Mission to 1I/’Oumuamua without Solar Oberth Manoeuvre. Adam Hibberd, Andreas Hein, Marshall Eubanks and Robert Kennedy. ArXiv (2022).