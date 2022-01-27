a relationship of mutual trust

Bille August addresses the spiritual fidelity agreement between the Danish writer Karen Blixen and the young poet Thorkild Bjornvig

‘The pact’ Director: Bill August Interpreters: Birthe Neumann, Simon Bennebjerg, Anders Heinrichsen Year: 2021 Premiere: January 28, 2022 ★★★

the danish writer Karen Blixen He continues to give cinematographic play as a character beyond the adaptations of his novels in ‘An Immortal Story’ and ‘Babette’s Feast’. ‘Out of Africa’ offered the somewhat glamorous view from Hollywood. The most recent ‘Karen’ approached the character from independence and narrative radicalism. Meryl Streep and Christina Rosenvinge played her. In ‘The pact’ it is brought to life by an actress of the same nationality, Birthe Neumann, who represents her at the age of 63 and at the height of her literary career.

The writer told very little about the story told in the film made by Bill August, a filmmaker as classic as contemplative. The film is based on the Memoirs Of Thorkild Björnvig, young poet who established with Blixen the pact referred to in the title, a pact of spiritual fidelity that put aside any love or erotic relationship to focus on his trust towards her and on the protection of the illustrious writer towards the budding rhapsode .

This complex relationship, sometimes somewhat ambiguous, is shown with an elegant and even ascetic staging, in which the characters whisper more than they speak, the reconstruction of the time is severe and the music is used in its proper measure. It is a film about creation, or about the paths that lead to trusting one’s abilities to create.