Just a week ago, Microsoft made it official which would be the games that will arrive in the Xbox Game Pass catalog during the second half of January, where titles such as Rainbow Six Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction or Hitman Trilogy, among other titles, were found.

Well, once these three titles are already available to all subscribers of the service, you should know that Tomorrow a new game is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Specifically, this new title that will come to the Xbox subscription service will be Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master.

A new game is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

With the arrival of Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, the titles that were announced by Xbox last week are put an end to. Therefore, we will only have to wait for the company to publish a new entry on its blog with the titles that will arrive at the service next February.

Announced a new game that will arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass

Get high scores playing together with Don and Ka in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Choose from over 70 songs and play with friends in local multiplayer and online ranked matches. Light your percussion spirit on fire!

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow.