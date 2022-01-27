7 Titanic Disaster Myths Cracked: From the Captain’s ‘Breakdown’ to the Band’s Haunting Last Song and the REAL Jack & Rose

THRILLED crowds gathered at Southampton Docks to watch the maiden voyage of the world’s largest ship, the RMS Titanic.

The luxury liner was said to be ‘invincible’, but less than a week after departure, the ship hit an iceberg and was submerged in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Maritime tragedy has made it the most famous ship of all time and many myths have arisen about what really happened on that fateful night of April 15, 1912.

Swedish historian Claes-Göran Wetterholm, the curator behind a new immersive Titanic exhibition in London, tells The Sun: “The Hollywood film, Titanic, directed by James Cameron is the best film ever made about what never happened.

“There are so many things I can’t agree with and when I met Cameron at the premiere I told him this. But the theme of the film is fantastic and perfectly captures the atmosphere on the ship.

“I have spent many years researching what really happened that night and have spoken with survivors and family members of survivors to help uncover the true story.”

Here, Claes debunks common myths surrounding the ship’s final hours…

Women and children first? Not quite…

Due to the social norms of 1912, the accepted story was that the men would stand back and let the women and children get into the lifeboats first.

In reality, many men and male crew members jumped into lifeboats before women and children.

In fact, the difference between saved men and women is only ten people.

Captain Smith was not seen in the water, but may have had a breakdown

At the time there were reports that Captain Smith was seen in the water, suggesting that he had tried to save himself.

But his body was never found.

I doubt this happened as he wasn’t actively involved in rescuing the lifeboat, he was supervising it.

Evidence suggests that he had a mental breakdown and was unable to cope with the unfolding tragic situation and walked back to the bridge and went down with the ship.

The crew was not drunk.

There is no evidence that the crew was drunk and that this caused the accident.

Rumors began to circulate among the public in 1912 when a magazine wrote that Captain Smith was not sober at the time of the collision.

However, he had attended a dinner hosted for him by first-class passengers George and Eleanor Widener and their son Harry.

Mrs. Widener later testified that Captain Smith had not touched a drop of alcohol, only water, so he was sober at the time of the accident.

The male survivors did not admit to jumping into the lifeboats.

Some men jumped into the sea and survived, but most of the surviving men jumped directly into lifeboats.

It was impossible to admit this in 1912, as you would have been seen as a coward and would have become a social outcast.

Mystery over the band’s last song

At the beginning of the 20th century, people were still deeply religious and wanted to believe that the last song played when the ship plunged into the frozen ocean was a hymn.

Because of this, people believe that the band performed ‘Nearer My God, To Thee’, a 19th century hymn published in Hymns and Anthems, a tome used in South Place Chapel, Finsbury, London.

But if you start scratching below the surface, you’ll get too many questions.

I think the last song played by the brave musicians was Songe d’Automne.

The true story behind the movie Jack and Rose Historian and Titanic expert Claes-Göran Wetterholm says: “In our exhibit we have the actual diamond necklace worn by Kate Winslet’s character, Rose, in the film. It belongs to Kate Philips, who was just 19 years old when she boarded the ship. Her lover, Henry Morley, was a wealthy 47-year-old man who was married. The couple was fleeing Britain under an assumed name to establish a new life together in the United States. Tragically, he died that night, but Kate survived and the baby she conceived while at sea was born nine months later. Cameron based Rose and Jack’s love story in the film on them. We also have a third-class meal from the night the ship sank and shoes and a blanket worn by a four-year survivor, Luise Kink. He kept them under lock and key and they were only discovered after his death in August 1992. It’s a fascinating exhibit that takes you back to that night and helps you really understand what happened on that fateful night.”

The first officer didn’t kill himself like in a movie

In the Hollywood blockbuster there is a scene where First Officer William Murdoch shoots a passenger and then shoots himself.

But these are just rumors and gossip.

He was deeply engaged in freeing the last boat when a sudden wave swept him and the boat away.

Murdoch disappeared and probably drowned, but 12 people in the boat survived.

Greater proportion of men in third class survived than in second

Interestingly, a higher proportion of men traveling third class survived than those traveling second.

Most of the second-class men were British and were considered gentlemen.

They weren’t trying to save themselves, they were trying to save women and children.

Many of the Swedish and Finnish men traveling third class jumped into the lifeboats.

Only 8 percent of the second-class men survived, compared to 13 percent of the third-class men.

I find it surprising that so few second-class men survived despite having access to the ship’s deck, where they could easily have entered a lifeboat from the starboard side.

