5 PHOTOS of Aidee Hernández before and after Exatlón México

The next release of Exathlon Mexico ‘All Star’ generated countless doubts about which participants will return to the battles now that only the strongest and most outstanding contenders have been summoned, Aidee Hernandez among them.

Said athlete joined the reality show in August 2018 as a member of the blue team that she represented in countless races; However, after staying in the fight as one of the best athletes, the professional fencer was the one who raised the trophy and became the winner.

From that moment on, in addition to taking the prize and recognition as the first woman to win the contest, the position of Hernandez with the public he presented a favorable and significant increase with applause for his career, as well as admiration for his good performance on the tracks.

Therefore, now that the premiere of Exathlon Mexico ‘All Star’, fans of the contest point out that Aideedue to her previous performance, should be one of the first to return to the land of the Dominican Republic as the former champion of the blue team.

However, given the expectation of his possible appearance, the fencing expert closed the theories by confirming that he will not return.

“I said no, and the truth was a very difficult decision… I am super grateful to the program and very grateful to you… I know that many expected to see me there, they have asked me and they have told me”

Aidee Hernández before and after Exatlón México

The former blue runner has a long history of success in her professional career, not only at a national level, but also internationally, which she managed to forge thanks to her arduous preparation in the fencing discipline that she began in 2004.

Later, the athlete continued her studies and graduated from the Universidad Del Valle de Atemajac in Nutrition, a profession she performs and from which she shares some secrets through her social networks.

In addition to the above, Aidee Hernandezwho is 27 years old and was born in Guadalajara, showed a special taste for travel and extreme adventures that she lives in the company of Enrique Luna, her boyfriend for several years.

On the other hand, despite the fact that she likes to lead a life without scandals and with a low profile, the former Contender of Exathlon Mexico He enjoys showing his followers the most pleasant moments of his day-to-day life through images on Instagram, a platform he uses regularly.

Finally, the trajectory in competitions of Aidee Hernandez They place her as one of the most relevant athletes in Mexico with medals and recognitions in different championships, meetings that she won before becoming the winner of the second installment.