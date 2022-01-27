5 minute arm workout with Chris Hemsworth

The 5-Minute Arm Workout What does the Australian actor recommend? Chris Hemsworth

5 minutes and a pair of dumbbells, more or less heavy, depending on your limitations. That’s all you need to put together an express arm workout, in which you’ll work from the biceps to the triceps and the deltoids. And yes, this routine will also challenge your abs secondarily.

“Who said you need a gym to build big arms? Not us! All it takes is 5 exercises and 5 minutes. Try these exercises to strengthen your arms and start gaining muscle and definition at home,” it explains from the fitness app of Australian actor @centrfit.

EXERCISES

1- Modified chest push-ups with hand movements. 50 seconds. We rest 10.

2- Simultaneous rowing, bicep curls and dumbbell shoulder press. 50 seconds and rest 10.

3- Hammer curl for biceps. 50 seconds and we rest 10. By the way, take note here of the 21 best exercises for biceps.

4- Extensions for triceps with dumbbell behind the head. 50 seconds and rest 10. More exercises for triceps.

5- Shoulder touches in plank position. 50 seconds and rest 10.

