5 charming hotels (really) where you can stop and unwind

They say that stopping is necessary to reconnect with ourselves. And to achieve it this brand new 2022, there is nothing better than escaping from our routine and home to spend a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

A hidden accommodation between Txacoli vineyards, a restored 19th century farmhouse, a dream hotel in the south of France or the house that Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have fallen in love with. If you are looking for a weekend destination where you can stop and get some fresh air, disconnecting is more than guaranteed in these five charming hotels in the surroundings of Gipuzkoa.

Iturregi



iturregi



Between Txacoli vineyards and incomparable views of the Getaria lighthouse, you will find one of the most emblematic five-star hotels in the area: the Hotel Iturregi. An elegant space of peace and tranquility in the middle of nature where classic and modern style coexist in perfect harmony. With only six rooms and two suites, this visit will become an incomparable experience for the senses.

Basalore



basalore



It is not surprising that Basalore was the chosen accommodation for Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth during their last vacation in the Basque Country. This unique accommodation located 20 minutes from the center of San Sebastián, has more than 27 hectares of private land where you can enjoy nature and animals with your partner, friends or family in a space where privacy is assured.

Landa



THE Landa



We moved to Burgos and landed at the emblematic Hotel El Landa. What once planned to be a roadside bar has become a classic family-run accommodation where you can enjoy the purest Castilian cuisine, spend a dream night in a period castle and end your stay with a bath in the pool at breakfast time.

The Co(o)rniche



the co(o)rniche



With views of the Great Dune of Pilat, this hotel designed by Philippe Starck is the dream place to relax in front of the Bay of Biscay with the murmur of the waves in the background. In an enviable geographical location and with the services and comforts of a great luxury hotel, the Co(o)rniche is one of the idyllic spots in which to disconnect from the Basque Coast.

Nafarrola



The Nafarrola boutique hotel is located in the heart of the Urdabai Biosphere Reserve, just 32 km from Bilbao. A recently renovated 19th century farmhouse with only eight well-cared rooms, the ideal place to enjoy nature and intimacy.