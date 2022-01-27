Netflix has one of the most diverse catalogs of any platform with incredibly current content. But, in addition, classic productions are not lacking. Don’t know what to see this weekend? Don’t miss out on this listing.

As the years go by, the catalog of Netflix is getting wider. With content for all ages and tastes, the platform manages to catch its users and also continue adding subscribers around the world. The company has been in operation for more than a decade and has a presence in more than 200 countries. And, no matter how much time passes, it continues to show why it is considered the streaming giant.

Without a doubt, Netflix found the exact formulas to attract viewers who continue to choose it as their typical platform when watching movies or series. But, it should be noted that beyond its original productions, this company also has classic creations that are still highly sought after by fans. Therefore, if you don’t know what to see this weekend, nothing better than going back to the typical cinema and enjoying these three films.

3 classic Netflix movies to watch before the weekend:

1. Mr. & Mrs. Smith:

It is one of the most important classics of action and comedy cinema. Starring Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, this tape was released in 2005, but it is still well remembered by fans of the actors. In addition, it should be noted that according to the love story between the two Hollywood stars, it was on the set of this film that they fell in love.

Netflix’s summary reads:John and Jane are an ordinary couple apparently unaware that they share a profession: they are both hired thugs”.

2. Fifty Shades of Grey:

It is the film that launched Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson to international fame. Known for its sadistic plot, the reality is that it is one of the most emblematic romantic films of recent times. It is based on the books by EL James and was a box office hit upon its release in 2015.

Netflix’s synopsis notes: “An attractive multimillionaire and a naive university student are intertwined in an intense relationship in which they will explore the limits of eroticism.”.

3. Dear John:

It is definitely the ideal film for fans of extreme romance and drama. Premiered in 2010, this war romance stars Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried and is still well remembered by fans. With an exciting and bittersweet story, Dear John It is the ideal film for the weekend.

This is how Netflix sums it up:While on leave, an American soldier falls in love with a girl. But when he re-enlists, they both must keep their love alive through letters.”.