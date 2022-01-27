It’s been more than three decades since The Simpsons first premiered on Fox in 1989. Since then, for literally dozens of television seasons, there’s one theme in particular that seems to come up again and again. Does this program really predict the future? After all, there are so many events that happen on the show, only to happen years later in the real world.

Realistically, no, The Simpsons does not predict the future. Still, the writers are very good at picking and choosing events that end up happening in the future. However, with 700 episodes under its belt, this series has a pretty amazing batting average when it comes to predicting the future.

We have already passed 10 times the predicted series of the past previously. However, that is simply not enough, especially since it keeps happening. Heck, even Tom Hanks is in on the phenomenon now. So join us as we look at 13 more times The Simpsons predicted the future.

1. The end of Game of Thrones (Season 29, Episode 1)

Expected: 2017

Came True: 2019

When Game of Thrones came to an end with King’s Landing in flames, it was a shocking sight, unless you’re a fan of The Simpsons, that is. In the season 29 episode “The Serfsons,” the show leans heavily into Game of Thrones territory, with Springfield known as the Kingdom of Springfieldia, a cameo appearance by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister), and even a three-eyed raven The episode ends with fire-breathing dragons burning the kingdom to the ground. Sounds familiar?

2. Translator Baby (Season 3, Episode 24)

Predicted: 1992

Came True: 2017

In this first episode of the series, Homer’s brother Herb invents a device that translates the sounds babies make into understandable words. Surprisingly, there is now an app for that. In 2017, the developers released an app called Infant Cries Translator. For the app, the developers recorded 200,000 newborn cries.

3. Censoring Michelangelo (Season 2, Episode 9)

Predicted: 1990

Came True: 2016

In the episode, Marge decided to protest Itchy & Scratchy for the violence it shows directed at children. Soon, her crusade becomes big enough that when Michelangelo’s David is displayed in the city, her protesters rally to oppose the public display of a nude statue, though Marge is no longer on Michelangelo’s side. her.

Cut to 2016 when a replica of David was put on display in Saint Petersburg in Russia. a local woman demanded that it be censored, which actually led to a vote in the city.

4. The London Shard (Season 6, Episode 19)

Predicted: 1995

Came True: 2013

Did the Simpsons really predict a piece of architecture? Possibly. In the 1995 episode “Lisa’s Wedding”, Lisa sees a fortune teller who tells her about her life in 2010, including visiting her husband’s family in London. As the city skyline meets, the silhouette of a building appears much like The Fragment. That’s odd, given that construction on the unique-looking tower didn’t start until 2009 and it didn’t open until 2013.

5. Blinky Lives (Season 1, Episode 3)

Predicted: 1990

Came True: 2017

It was the third episode of The Simpsons that featured one of Springfield’s most memorable citizens, the three-eyed fish nicknamed Blinky, in a cameo. Then in Season 2, Blinky got a chance to shine. He was found near the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant and was a downright lovable mutant. Surprisingly, in Argentina, Blinky exists. In 2017, a fisherman caught a three-eyed fish, also found near a nuclear power plant.

6. The Beatles return (to fans) (Season 2, Episode 18)

Predicted: 1991

Came True: 2013

In this episode, Marge sends a painting to her favorite member of the Beatles, Ringo Starr. It wasn’t until years later, after taking up painting as a hobby, that she really got a response from the drummer. Similarly, in 1963, a pair of teenagers in England sent a reel-to-reel tape to a venue where the Beatles were to perform. They got no response for 50 years when, in 2013, the tape was returned after it was discovered and Paul McCartney sent the two a thank you note.

7. A Buffet Lawsuit (Season 4, Episode 8)

Predicted: 1992

Came True: 2017

This is a rarity. Back in the episode “New Kid On the Block”, Homer is kicked out of an all-you-can-eat restaurant for eating too much. He then sues for false advertising, because what other recourse did he have? Then in 2017 this happened with Massachusetts. He was kicked out of a Golden Corral buffet after eating 50 pounds of food over the course of seven hours. He sued the network for $2 million.

8. Space tourism (Season 5, Episode 15)

Predicted: 1994

Came True: 2013

It was in 1994 when Homer got to space (and ate fries in zero gravity, as God intended). And while sending non-astronauts into space seemed crazy at the time (and somehow even crazier when Michael Bay did it in Armageddon), it finally came true. In 2013, a British man won a contest with the prize of getting a flight into space. Nowadays, all you need is a few billion dollars and a dream to fly that high, or you have to be William Shatner.

9. Where’s the Meat (Horse) (Season 5, Episode 19)

Predicted: 1994

Came True: 2013

Way back in 1994, we got an episode of The Simpsons in which lunchbox Doris was shown cooking meat that included “assorted horse parts, now with more testicles.” She seems completely extravagant, yes. Furthermore, in 2013 there was a meat scandal that rocked Europe when a handful of Irish and British supermarkets were found to be selling frozen beef containing horse DNA. Delicious.

10. There’s No Business Like Grease Business (Season 10, Episode 1)

Predicted: 1998

Came True: 2013

You may remember the time Homer had the “genius” business idea of ​​going to fast-food restaurants to steal grease from deep fryers and then sell it. Of course, they get caught because stealing is wrong. Of course, that didn’t stop two men in New York from doing the exact same thing in 2013 (yes, they got caught too).

11. Homer the Guitar Hero (Season 14, Episode 2)

Predicted: 2002

Came True: 2005

Sure, maybe this one is a bit of an exaggeration. But three years before the first Guitar Hero game was released, Homer Simpson went into the field of rock and roll fantasy, where he was mentored by the likes of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. At the end of his rock star dream come true, the Rolling Stones icons gifted him with a snazzy jacket that has none other than “Guitar Hero” written on the back. Did Homer Simpson inspire the title of the popular video game franchise? Probably not.

12. America Goes For Curling Gold (Season 21, Episode 12)

Predicted: 2010

Came True: 2018

In 2010, Homer and Marge somehow made it onto the US Olympic curling team, which sounds ridiculous. It doesn’t end there though, as they went on to win the gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics. While Homer and Marge aren’t real, eight years later the USA ended up winning gold in curling, to Even though they were the underdogs against the highly favored team from Sweden.

13. Tom Hanks is America (The Simpsons Movie)

Predicted: 2007

Come true: 2022

In The Simpsons movie, the United States government used Tom Hanks to send their message to the country after sealing off Springfield under a giant dome. “The United States government has lost its credibility, so it’s borrowing some of mine,” Hanks said in the commercial.

Cut to 2022, two years into a pandemic, and it appears the US government has done just that. A new video from the Biden administration to celebrate a year in office features a voiceover from Hanks, discussing everything the attempted coin has recently been through and how it’s bouncing back.