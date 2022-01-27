10 songs that address mental health problems, article by Jordi Bianciotto
Depression, anxiety, and the extreme of suicide are social taboos that seeped into the material of pop songs decades ago, and are now manifesting themselves more frequently and with less complexes. We review ten compositions, both classic and very current, that approach these delicate themes without fear and using the first person.
‘I just wasn’t made for these times’, The Beach Boys (1966)
“Sometimes I feel very sad & rdquor ;, Brian Wilson repeated disconsolately in this song from ‘Pet sounds’, an album that in its day exemplified the coming of age of pop language, for its sound refinement and for opening the way in glassy lyrical themes. “Every time I feel inspired / to change things / no one wants to help me find those places & rdquor ;, lamented the young and misunderstood Brian in times of growing collusion with LSD.
‘Lithium’, Nirvana (1991)
The simplest and most cathartic refrain of the grunge era, that “yeah” dragged on a loop by Kurt Cobain, it sums up the mixture of despair and delirium of the guy whose girlfriend has died and who fabled with embracing religion so as not to fall into the abyss of suicide. “I am so happy because today I have found my friends. / They are in my head & rdquor ;, slides Cobain, who in his day pointed out that the theme reflected the insane dialogue with his inner demons.
‘Everybody Hurts’, R.E.M. (1992)
A deep probe against depression and the temptation of suicide, this composition was devised by the group’s drummer, Bill Berry, to convey to those who felt desperate that they were not alone. “Don’t throw in the towel & rdquor ;, “look for comfort in your friends & rdquor ;, “everyone hurts sometimes & rdquor ;. According to a survey by the PRS For Music agency, this is the song that makes men cry the most, ahead of ‘Tears in heaven’ (Eric Clapton) and ‘Hallelujah’ (Leonard Cohen).
‘Breathe me’, Sia (2004)
The Australian singer tried to commit suicide, taking 22 Valiums, the same night she wrote this song, in which she confessed to having self-harmed (once again: “I have been here many times before”) and confessed that she was desperate for “not having anyone to who to blame & rdquor ;. The message of “be my friend, hug me & rdquor ;, may well be directed at herself. Cry for help in the key of a stormy song, on abracadabrous piano arpeggios.
‘This depression’, Bruce Springsteen (2012)
The discouragement to which the Boss points has a direct line with the financial ‘crack’ of 2008. “Honey, I’ve been low in morale / but never so low & rdquor ;, confesses the protagonist of the song on a ceremonious battery, assisted by Tom’s guitar Morello (Rage Against the Machine). In his memoir (2016), Springsteen elaborated on his long struggle with depression.
‘Lovely’, Billie Eilish & Khalid (2018)
Prone to dark moods, Billie Eilish was only 16 years old when, in league with singer-songwriter Khalid, she delivered this haunting piece with piano and violins. “Something is on my mind / always in the space of my head. / But I know that one day I will get out of here / even if it takes me all night or a hundred years & rdquor ;, says the lyrics of the song, which was included in the soundtrack of the Netflix series ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’, whose story starts from suicide of a teenager.
‘René’, Resident (2020)
This open-heart x-ray of the Puerto Rican rapper (ex-Calle 13) is one of the crudest emotional nudes remembered for a musical star: René Pérez Joglar, Residente, reciting without blinking a rosary of anguish that goes through deaths (violent ) from their friends, political vetoes and divorce. “I haven’t slept for ten years & rdquor ;, he makes known, confessing cyclical episodes of depression (“the concert is full, but I am empty & rdquor 😉 and seeking shelter in his origins when he says he wants to call 755-0822, his home phone native in Trujillo Alto, to “see who answers & rdquor ;.
‘This is me trying’, Taylor Swift (2020)
The generally phosphorescent pop ‘vedette’ changed tone on her collected pandemic album ‘Folklore’ and in this song that carries unprecedented messages of anguish and vulnerability. Pained verses in which he slides suicidal impulses (“I took the car off the road to the viewpoint”) and conveys an effort to break the “mental cages” that grip her: “At least, I try & rdquor ;, concludes in this enveloping dream-pop song.
‘The hustlers’, Alfred García (2021)
The singer of El Prat, ex-OT, conceived this song as an anthem for those who suffer from depression or anxiety in silence, afraid of being stigmatized. “Sometimes we think we’re just one person / and we’re wrong. / There are two of us, the one inside and the one outside & rdquor ;, says the disturbing lyrics. Song with an epic strengthening high, it is part of the soundtrack of the series of the same title (Movistar +).
‘L’enfer’, Stromae (2022)
“Sometimes I have had suicidal thoughts & rdquor ;, repeats the Belgian singer in his new video, hitting his head with a maniacal expression. He is alone and the fixed shot opens up, making his figure smaller. Heartfelt singing with a dramatic ‘crescendo’, with tragic choirs and electronic crackles, in which Paul Van Haver (Stromae) uses music to ward off his despair, which makes him “live in hell”. The latest example of this growing internalization of the mental disorder in the pop imaginary, also in the ‘mainstream’.
