10 songs that address mental health problems, article by Jordi Bianciotto

Prone to dark moods, Billie Eilish was only 16 years old when, in league with singer-songwriter Khalid, she delivered this haunting piece with piano and violins. “Something is on my mind / always in the space of my head. / But I know that one day I will get out of here / even if it takes me all night or a hundred years & rdquor ;, says the lyrics of the song, which was included in the soundtrack of the Netflix series ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’, whose story starts from suicide of a teenager.